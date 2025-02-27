NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Circuit of the Americas

The 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane third stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday (March 2). The 2.356-mile-long road course will mark the fifth annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

A total of 37 Cup Series cars will be seen in action for the qualifying before Sunday afternoon. The main event will compete over 95 laps in Austin, Texas, divided into three stages, adding up to 232 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top two national series at Circuit of the Americas:

Friday, February 28, 2025

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: High 65°F, Low 45°F, Partly Cloudy, and S 5 mph, and a 5% chance of rain

Saturday, March 1, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 77°F, Low 52°F, Sunny, Varying 5 mph, and a 0% chance of rain

Xfinity Series Focused Health 250: High 77°F, Low 52°F, Sunny, Varying 5 mph, and a 0% chance of rain

Sunday, March 2, 2025

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: High 80°F, Low 56°, Sunny & Windy, S 15-25 mph, and 15% chance of rain

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

The 2025 iteration of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #87 - Connor Zilisch (i) #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

