NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 27, 2025 14:02 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane third stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday (March 2). The 2.356-mile-long road course will mark the fifth annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Ad

A total of 37 Cup Series cars will be seen in action for the qualifying before Sunday afternoon. The main event will compete over 95 laps in Austin, Texas, divided into three stages, adding up to 232 miles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Weather forecast for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top two national series at Circuit of the Americas:

Friday, February 28, 2025

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: High 65°F, Low 45°F, Partly Cloudy, and S 5 mph, and a 5% chance of rain

Saturday, March 1, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 77°F, Low 52°F, Sunny, Varying 5 mph, and a 0% chance of rain

Ad

Xfinity Series Focused Health 250: High 77°F, Low 52°F, Sunny, Varying 5 mph, and a 0% chance of rain

Sunday, March 2, 2025

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: High 80°F, Low 56°, Sunny & Windy, S 15-25 mph, and 15% chance of rain

Ad

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

The 2025 iteration of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #71 - Michael McDowell
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #87 - Connor Zilisch (i)
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी