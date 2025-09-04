NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 04, 2025 18:00 GMT
AUTO: JUN 02 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 (Source: Getty Images)

After the playoff opener at Darlington, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to the World Wide Technology Raceway for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The season’s second playoff race is expected to be full of exciting action.

The Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the World Wide Technology Raceway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (September 7) 240-lap race and a big cash prize at the 1.25-mile-long track.

The winner of the Enjoy Illinois 300 will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Gateway playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Enjoy Illinois 300 winner at World Wide Technology Raceway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of around $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.

Live action of the 2025 Gateway playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports and MRN on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Enjoy Illinois 300 2025?

All 36 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Madison, Illinois (just outside of St. Louis).

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Madison, Illinois. He wrote:

"Purses for WWTR Gateway weekend, all payouts, all positions incl all contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund plus all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939"
Explore the 2025 Gateway playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday, September 6, at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, followed by the Enjoy Illinois 300 main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at Gateway can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Gateway race winners

Years – Driver

  1. 2022 - June 5 - #22 - Joey Logano
  2. 2023 - June 4 - #8 - Kyle Busch
  3. 2024 - June 2 - #2 - Austin Cindric
Edited by Yash Soni
