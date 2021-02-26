NASCAR fantasy picks and lineup: Predictions for FanDuel, DraftKings — Homestead

For NASCAR fantasy players, the first two weeks of the 2021 season have likely been agonizing — unless you were astute enough to pick Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell.
Otherwise, the fate of NASCAR's top drivers in the Daytona 500 and on the Daytona Road Course probably wrecked many NASCAR fantasy lineups.
The good news is that things should return to normal this week, making it easier for NASCAR fantasy players to select their lineups. The Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be more typical of what NASCAR drivers and teams face week to week on the 1.5-mile track.
The Homestead race also means more of the sport's top stars and NASCAR fantasy picks should run well at Homestead and return to the front, making them safer plays in NASCAR fantasy.
Here's a look at the top drivers at Homestead and the best NASCAR fantasy plays for Sunday's Cup Series race.
NASCAR fantasy standings at NASCAR.com
DRIVER %OWNED FANTASY PTS
- Denny Hamlin 51 104
- Joey Logano 36 85
- Kevin Harvick 36 75
- Michael McDowell 11 73
- Chase Elliott 71 73
- Christopher Bell 10 73
- Ryan Preece 3 68
- Brad Keselowski 17 54
- Kurt Busch 13 63
- Austin Dillon 15 54
Top NASCAR fantasy drivers at Homestead
AVG FIN | AVG POS | QUAL PASSES | LAPS LED | DRIVER RATING
- Denny Hamlin 7.7 | 4.9 | 144 | 180 | 118.1
- Kyle Busch 3.7 | 5.2 | 147 | 143 | 115.9
- Tyler Reddick 4.0 | 3.9 | 54 | 3 | 115.5
- Martin Truex Jr. 5.3 | 5.9 | 145 | 123 |112.9
- Kevin Harvick 11.0 | 7.3 | 155 | 99 | 106.7
- Kyle Larson 26.5 | 9.4 | 81 | 45 | 101.3
- Ryan Blaney 10.3 | 8.2 | 167 | 70 | 99.9
- Joey Logano 11.0 | 11.1 | 109 | 107 | 99.3
- Chase Elliott 8.0 | 10.3 | 140 | 27 | 96.8
- Aric Almirola 12.0 | 11.9 | 125 | 0 | 90.7
NASCAR fantasy: Homestead odds, picks
NASCAR fantasy prices, optimal lineup for Draftkings, FanDuel
DRIVER DRAFTKINGS FANDUEL
- Kevin Harvick 11,800 14,500
- Michael McDowell 5,200 5,000
- Erik Jones 6,500 9,400
- Aric Almirola 6,300 8,500
- William Byron 7,800 10,000
- Martin Truex Jr. 11,400 13,300
- Tyler Reddick 7,300 8,300
- Kyle Busch 10,100 13,700
Homestead Starting Lineup
- Denny Hamlin No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Joey Logano No. 22 Penske Racing Ford
- Christopher Bell No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Kevin Harvick No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
- Kurt Busch No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
- Michael McDowell No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
- Brad Keselowski No. 2 Penske Racing Ford
- Ryan Preece No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
- Martin Truex Jr. No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Cole Custer No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
- Chase Elliott No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Chris Buescher No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
- Alex Bowman No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Ryan Blaney No. 12 Penske Racing Ford
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
- Aric Almirola No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
- Kyle Larson No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Erik Jones No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
- Bubba Wallace No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
- Justin Haley No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
- Daniel Suarez No. 99 TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet
- Austin Dillon No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- Ryan Newman No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
- Kyle Busch No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Corey Lajoie No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
- Cody Ware No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
- Anthony Alfredo No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford
- Garrett Smithley No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford
- James Davison No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
- Chase Briscoe No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
- William Byron No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Ross Chastain No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
- Timmy Hill No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
- B.J. McLeod No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
- Tyler Reddick No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- Josh Bilicki No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford
- Matt DiBenedetto No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
- Quin Houff No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet