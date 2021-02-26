Create
NASCAR fantasy picks and lineup: Predictions for FanDuel, DraftKings — Homestead

Chase Elliott leads the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead. Photo/Getty Images
Jeff Owens
ANALYST
Modified 2 hr ago
Feature
For NASCAR fantasy players, the first two weeks of the 2021 season have likely been agonizing — unless you were astute enough to pick Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell.

Otherwise, the fate of NASCAR's top drivers in the Daytona 500 and on the Daytona Road Course probably wrecked many NASCAR fantasy lineups.

The good news is that things should return to normal this week, making it easier for NASCAR fantasy players to select their lineups. The Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be more typical of what NASCAR drivers and teams face week to week on the 1.5-mile track.

Also Read: Homestead TV schedule, start times

The Homestead race also means more of the sport's top stars and NASCAR fantasy picks should run well at Homestead and return to the front, making them safer plays in NASCAR fantasy.

Here's a look at the top drivers at Homestead and the best NASCAR fantasy plays for Sunday's Cup Series race.

NASCAR fantasy standings at NASCAR.com

DRIVER %OWNED FANTASY PTS

  1. Denny Hamlin 51 104
  2. Joey Logano 36 85
  3. Kevin Harvick 36 75
  4. Michael McDowell 11 73
  5. Chase Elliott 71 73
  6. Christopher Bell 10 73
  7. Ryan Preece 3 68
  8. Brad Keselowski 17 54
  9. Kurt Busch 13 63
  10. Austin Dillon 15 54
Top NASCAR fantasy drivers at Homestead

AVG FIN | AVG POS | QUAL PASSES | LAPS LED | DRIVER RATING

  1. Denny Hamlin 7.7 | 4.9 | 144 | 180 | 118.1
  2. Kyle Busch 3.7 | 5.2 | 147 | 143 | 115.9
  3. Tyler Reddick 4.0 | 3.9 | 54 | 3 | 115.5
  4. Martin Truex Jr. 5.3 | 5.9 | 145 | 123 |112.9
  5. Kevin Harvick 11.0 | 7.3 | 155 | 99 | 106.7
  6. Kyle Larson 26.5 | 9.4 | 81 | 45 | 101.3
  7. Ryan Blaney 10.3 | 8.2 | 167 | 70 | 99.9
  8. Joey Logano 11.0 | 11.1 | 109 | 107 | 99.3
  9. Chase Elliott 8.0 | 10.3 | 140 | 27 | 96.8
  10. Aric Almirola 12.0 | 11.9 | 125 | 0 | 90.7

NASCAR fantasy: Homestead odds, picks

NASCAR fantasy prices, optimal lineup for Draftkings, FanDuel

DRIVER DRAFTKINGS FANDUEL

  1. Kevin Harvick 11,800 14,500
  2. Michael McDowell 5,200 5,000
  3. Erik Jones 6,500 9,400
  4. Aric Almirola 6,300 8,500
  5. William Byron 7,800 10,000
  6. Martin Truex Jr. 11,400 13,300
  7. Tyler Reddick 7,300 8,300
  8. Kyle Busch 10,100 13,700

Homestead Starting Lineup

  1. Denny Hamlin No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  2. Joey Logano No. 22 Penske Racing Ford
  3. Christopher Bell No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  4. Kevin Harvick No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
  5. Kurt Busch No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
  6. Michael McDowell No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
  7. Brad Keselowski No. 2 Penske Racing Ford
  8. Ryan Preece No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
  9. Martin Truex Jr. No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  10. Cole Custer No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
  11. Chase Elliott No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  12. Chris Buescher No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
  13. Alex Bowman No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  14. Ryan Blaney No. 12 Penske Racing Ford
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
  16. Aric Almirola No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
  17. Kyle Larson No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  18. Erik Jones No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
  19. Bubba Wallace No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
  20. Justin Haley No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  21. Daniel Suarez No. 99 TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet
  22. Austin Dillon No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  23. Ryan Newman No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
  24. Kyle Busch No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  25. Corey Lajoie No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  26. Cody Ware No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
  27. Anthony Alfredo No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford
  28. Garrett Smithley No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford
  29. James Davison No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
  30. Chase Briscoe No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
  31. William Byron No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  32. Ross Chastain No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
  33. Timmy Hill No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
  34. B.J. McLeod No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
  35. Tyler Reddick No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  36. Josh Bilicki No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford
  37. Matt DiBenedetto No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
  38. Quin Houff No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
Published 26 Feb 2021, 04:29 IST
