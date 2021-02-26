NASCAR fantasy picks and lineup: Predictions for FanDuel, DraftKings — Homestead

For NASCAR fantasy players, the first two weeks of the 2021 season have likely been agonizing — unless you were astute enough to pick Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell.

Otherwise, the fate of NASCAR's top drivers in the Daytona 500 and on the Daytona Road Course probably wrecked many NASCAR fantasy lineups.

The good news is that things should return to normal this week, making it easier for NASCAR fantasy players to select their lineups. The Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be more typical of what NASCAR drivers and teams face week to week on the 1.5-mile track.

3 DAYS!!! until 🟢 flag in Miami for the #DixieVodka400 @HomesteadMiami ... we’ll be enjoying some Miami spice until then! ☀️🌴 pic.twitter.com/WNPg5j6gX2 — Dixie Southern Vodka (@DixieVodka) February 25, 2021

The Homestead race also means more of the sport's top stars and NASCAR fantasy picks should run well at Homestead and return to the front, making them safer plays in NASCAR fantasy.

Here's a look at the top drivers at Homestead and the best NASCAR fantasy plays for Sunday's Cup Series race.

NASCAR fantasy standings at NASCAR.com

DRIVER %OWNED FANTASY PTS

Denny Hamlin 51 104 Joey Logano 36 85 Kevin Harvick 36 75 Michael McDowell 11 73 Chase Elliott 71 73 Christopher Bell 10 73 Ryan Preece 3 68 Brad Keselowski 17 54 Kurt Busch 13 63 Austin Dillon 15 54

Top NASCAR fantasy drivers at Homestead

AVG FIN | AVG POS | QUAL PASSES | LAPS LED | DRIVER RATING

Denny Hamlin 7.7 | 4.9 | 144 | 180 | 118.1 Kyle Busch 3.7 | 5.2 | 147 | 143 | 115.9 Tyler Reddick 4.0 | 3.9 | 54 | 3 | 115.5 Martin Truex Jr. 5.3 | 5.9 | 145 | 123 |112.9 Kevin Harvick 11.0 | 7.3 | 155 | 99 | 106.7 Kyle Larson 26.5 | 9.4 | 81 | 45 | 101.3 Ryan Blaney 10.3 | 8.2 | 167 | 70 | 99.9 Joey Logano 11.0 | 11.1 | 109 | 107 | 99.3 Chase Elliott 8.0 | 10.3 | 140 | 27 | 96.8 Aric Almirola 12.0 | 11.9 | 125 | 0 | 90.7

NASCAR fantasy: Homestead odds, picks

Lots of laps coming my way at one of the most fun tracks we go to! Oh and double duty too?!🤓 I can’t wait. Make sure to tune in Saturday @FS1 and Sunday @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/Gri543RyES — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) February 24, 2021

NASCAR fantasy prices, optimal lineup for Draftkings, FanDuel

DRIVER DRAFTKINGS FANDUEL

Kevin Harvick 11,800 14,500 Michael McDowell 5,200 5,000 Erik Jones 6,500 9,400 Aric Almirola 6,300 8,500 William Byron 7,800 10,000 Martin Truex Jr. 11,400 13,300 Tyler Reddick 7,300 8,300 Kyle Busch 10,100 13,700

Homestead Starting Lineup