  NASCAR Friday Race Schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

NASCAR Friday Race Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 12, 2025 12:30 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the historic 0.533-mile-short Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 12, as the action of the season’s third playoff race continues.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying and conclude with the Food City 300 main event at 7:30 pm ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series teams will also compete in the practice and qualifying at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the main event on Saturday night.

The weather forecast for Friday in Bristol, Tennessee, predicts sunny with a high temperature of 80 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR Friday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Friday, September 12

Garage Open

9 am ET: Xfinity Series

11 am ET - 7 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

2 pm ET – 2:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

3:05 pm ET - 4 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET - 5:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:40 pm ET - 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series (300 laps & 159.9 miles)

Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Bristol Motor Speedway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Group A:

  1. Corey Heim (i) - 41.6
  2. Chad Finchum - 40.4
  3. Austin Hill (i) - 40.1
  4. Ty Dillon - 33.4
  5. Daniel Suárez - 32.6
  6. * Riley Herbst # - 32.2
  7. * Todd Gilliland - 31.7
  8. * Zane Smith - 31.5
  9. * Noah Gragson - 31.2
  10. Cody Ware - 31.1
  11. Cole Custer - 28.8
  12. Justin Haley - 28.6
  13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 22.7
  14. AJ Allmendinger - 22.4
  15. Erik Jones - 21.6
  16. Kyle Busch - 21.4
  17. Brad Keselowski - 18.5
  18. Carson Hocevar - 18.0
  19. Michael McDowell - 17.6
  20. Ryan Preece - 14.5
Group B:

  1. Ty Gibbs - 12.7
  2. John Hunter Nemechek - 11.4
  3. Chris Buescher - 11.4
  4. Josh Berry (P) - 30.0
  5. Alex Bowman (P) - 22.7
  6. Shane van Gisbergen # (P) - 21.7
  7. Ross Chastain (P) - 20.1
  8. Austin Cindric (P) - 16.9
  9. Austin Dillon (P) - 16.5
  10. * Tyler Reddick (P) - 13.3
  11. William Byron (P) - 9.5
  12. Kyle Larson (P) - 9.3
  13. Christopher Bell (P) - 7.3
  14. * Bubba Wallace (P) - 6.8
  15. Joey Logano (P) - 6.5
  16. Chase Elliott (P) - 4.8
  17. Ryan Blaney (P) - 4.3
  18. Chase Briscoe (P) - 2.0
  19. Denny Hamlin (P) - 1.0
Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
