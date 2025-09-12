NASCAR Friday Race Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the historic 0.533-mile-short Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 12, as the action of the season’s third playoff race continues.The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying and conclude with the Food City 300 main event at 7:30 pm ET.The NASCAR Cup Series teams will also compete in the practice and qualifying at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the main event on Saturday night.The weather forecast for Friday in Bristol, Tennessee, predicts sunny with a high temperature of 80 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.Complete NASCAR Friday schedule at Bristol Motor SpeedwayHere’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at Bristol Motor Speedway:Friday, September 12Garage Open9 am ET: Xfinity Series11 am ET - 7 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack activity2 pm ET – 2:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice3:05 pm ET - 4 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying4:30 pm ET - 5:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice5:40 pm ET - 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series (300 laps &amp; 159.9 miles)Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Bristol Motor Speedway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: Qualifying orderBelow is the qualifying order for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:Group A:Corey Heim (i) - 41.6Chad Finchum - 40.4Austin Hill (i) - 40.1Ty Dillon - 33.4Daniel Suárez - 32.6* Riley Herbst # - 32.2* Todd Gilliland - 31.7* Zane Smith - 31.5* Noah Gragson - 31.2Cody Ware - 31.1Cole Custer - 28.8Justin Haley - 28.6Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 22.7AJ Allmendinger - 22.4Erik Jones - 21.6Kyle Busch - 21.4Brad Keselowski - 18.5Carson Hocevar - 18.0Michael McDowell - 17.6Ryan Preece - 14.5Group B:Ty Gibbs - 12.7John Hunter Nemechek - 11.4Chris Buescher - 11.4Josh Berry (P) - 30.0Alex Bowman (P) - 22.7Shane van Gisbergen # (P) - 21.7Ross Chastain (P) - 20.1Austin Cindric (P) - 16.9Austin Dillon (P) - 16.5* Tyler Reddick (P) - 13.3William Byron (P) - 9.5Kyle Larson (P) - 9.3Christopher Bell (P) - 7.3* Bubba Wallace (P) - 6.8Joey Logano (P) - 6.5Chase Elliott (P) - 4.8Ryan Blaney (P) - 4.3Chase Briscoe (P) - 2.0Denny Hamlin (P) - 1.0