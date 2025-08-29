  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 29, 2025 14:55 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Darlington (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to be at the 1.366-mile-long track, Darlington Raceway, on Friday, August 29, as the action of the season’s first playoff race kicks off.

Ad

NASCAR Truck Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying at 3:05 p.m. ET and 4:10 p.m. ET, ahead of Saturday’s Sober or Slammer 200 at 12 p.m. ET. Cup Series regular Ross Chastain, who won last year’s Darlington race, has not entered the event.

The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session on Saturday.

The weather forecast for Friday in Darlington, South Carolina, is predicted to be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature of 87 degrees with light and variable winds, and a seven percent chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series qualifying race.

Ad
Trending

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series at Darlington Raceway:

Friday, August 29, 2025

Garage Open

10 a.m. ET – 5:30 p.m. ET: Truck Series

11 a.m. ET – 4 p.m. ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:05 p.m. ET – 4 p.m. ET: Truck Series practice

4:10 p.m. ET – 5 p.m. ET: Truck Series qualifying

Ad
Ad

Friday’s NASCAR Truck action at Darlington Raceway will be streamed on FS2.

Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway:

Group A:

  1. No. 20 Stefan Parsons
  2. No. 56 Timmy Hill
  3. No. 91 Jack Wood
  4. No. 74 Caleb Costner
  5. No. 2 Stephen Mallozzi
  6. No. 22 Mason Maggio
  7. No. 33 Frankie Muniz
  8. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
  9. No. 20 Nathan Byrd
  10. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
  11. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  12. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  13. No. 44 Andres Perez de Lara
  14. No. 42 Matt Mills
  15. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  16. No. 45 Bayley Currey
Ad

Group B:

  1. No. 1 Trevor Bayne
  2. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  3. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  4. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  5. No. 77 Corey LaJoie
  6. No. 19 Daniel Hemric (P)
  7. No. 71 Rajah Caruth (P)
  8. No. 9 Grant Enfinger (P)
  9. No. 52 Kaden Honeycutt (P)
  10. No. 18 Tyler Ankrum (P)
  11. No. 13 Jake Garcia (P)
  12. No. 38 Chandler Smith (P)
  13. No. 7 Corey Day (P)
  14. No. 98 Ty Majeski (P)
  15. No. 34 Layne Riggs (P)
  16. No. 11 Corey Heim (P)
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications