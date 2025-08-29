NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to be at the 1.366-mile-long track, Darlington Raceway, on Friday, August 29, as the action of the season’s first playoff race kicks off.NASCAR Truck Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying at 3:05 p.m. ET and 4:10 p.m. ET, ahead of Saturday’s Sober or Slammer 200 at 12 p.m. ET. Cup Series regular Ross Chastain, who won last year’s Darlington race, has not entered the event.The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session on Saturday.The weather forecast for Friday in Darlington, South Carolina, is predicted to be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature of 87 degrees with light and variable winds, and a seven percent chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series qualifying race.Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Darlington RacewayHere’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series at Darlington Raceway:Friday, August 29, 2025Garage Open10 a.m. ET – 5:30 p.m. ET: Truck Series11 a.m. ET – 4 p.m. ET: Cup SeriesTrack activity3:05 p.m. ET – 4 p.m. ET: Truck Series practice4:10 p.m. ET – 5 p.m. ET: Truck Series qualifyingFriday’s NASCAR Truck action at Darlington Raceway will be streamed on FS2.Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway: Qualifying orderBelow is the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway:Group A:No. 20 Stefan ParsonsNo. 56 Timmy HillNo. 91 Jack WoodNo. 74 Caleb CostnerNo. 2 Stephen MallozziNo. 22 Mason MaggioNo. 33 Frankie MunizNo. 26 Dawson SuttonNo. 20 Nathan ByrdNo. 76 Spencer BoydNo. 5 Toni BreidingerNo. 88 Matt CraftonNo. 44 Andres Perez de LaraNo. 42 Matt MillsNo. 81 Connor MosackNo. 45 Bayley CurreyGroup B:No. 1 Trevor BayneNo. 15 Tanner GrayNo. 99 Ben RhodesNo. 17 Gio RuggieroNo. 77 Corey LaJoieNo. 19 Daniel Hemric (P)No. 71 Rajah Caruth (P)No. 9 Grant Enfinger (P)No. 52 Kaden Honeycutt (P)No. 18 Tyler Ankrum (P)No. 13 Jake Garcia (P)No. 38 Chandler Smith (P)No. 7 Corey Day (P)No. 98 Ty Majeski (P)No. 34 Layne Riggs (P)No. 11 Corey Heim (P)