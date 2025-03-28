NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 0.526-mile-short oval track on Friday, March 28, as the racing action of the season’s seventh weekend kicks off at Martinsville Speedway. It’s a third consecutive triple-header weekend of the season, as NASCAR’s all three national series will race in Martinsville.

The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice at 2:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying to set the starting grid before concluding the day with the 200-lap main event on Friday. The defending winner of this race is Christian Eckes.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will also compete in the practice and qualifying ahead of their main event on Saturday.

The weather forecast on Friday at Martinsville is predicted to be partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 73 degrees and a 4% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the Truck and Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway:

Friday, March 28, 2025

Garage open

9 am ET – 11:45 pm ET: Truck Series

11:30 am ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Truck Series practice

3:10 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET – 5:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (200 laps & 105.2 miles)

Friday’s track action will be available on FS2 and CW.

US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville:

Group A:

No. 66 Tyler Tomassi No. 74 Dawson Cram No. 24 Patrick Staropoli No. 53 Mason Maggio No. 70 Thomas Annunziata No. 14 Garrett Smithley No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto No. 5 Kris Wright No. 16 Christian Eckes No. 35 Greg Van Alst No. 91 Myatt Snider No. 07 Carson Ware No. 45 Brad Perez No. 28 Kyle Sieg No. 31 Blaine Perkins No. 51 Jeremy Clements No. 18 William Sawalich No. 71 Ryan Ellis No. 42 Anthony Alfredo No. 4 Parker Retzlaff

Group B:

No. 54 Taylor Gray No. 11 Josh Williams No. 39 Ryan Sieg No. 8 Sammy Smith No. 44 Brennan Poole No. 26 Dean Thompson No. 27 Jeb Burton No. 19 Aric Almirola No. 1 Carson Kvapil No. 10 Daniel Dye No. 25 Harrison Burton No. 88 Connor Zilisch No. 48 Nick Sanchez No. 20 Brandon Jones No. 17 Corey Day No. 00 Sheldon Creed No. 2 Jesse Love No. 21 Austin Hill No. 41 Sam Mayer No. 7 Justin Allgaier

