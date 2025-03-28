  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 28, 2025 13:40 GMT
NASCAR: STP 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 0.526-mile-short oval track on Friday, March 28, as the racing action of the season’s seventh weekend kicks off at Martinsville Speedway. It’s a third consecutive triple-header weekend of the season, as NASCAR’s all three national series will race in Martinsville.

Ad

The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice at 2:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying to set the starting grid before concluding the day with the 200-lap main event on Friday. The defending winner of this race is Christian Eckes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will also compete in the practice and qualifying ahead of their main event on Saturday.

The weather forecast on Friday at Martinsville is predicted to be partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 73 degrees and a 4% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the Truck and Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway:

Ad

Friday, March 28, 2025

Garage open

9 am ET – 11:45 pm ET: Truck Series

11:30 am ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Truck Series practice

3:10 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET – 5:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (200 laps & 105.2 miles)

Ad

Friday’s track action will be available on FS2 and CW.

US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville:

Group A:

  1. No. 66 Tyler Tomassi
  2. No. 74 Dawson Cram
  3. No. 24 Patrick Staropoli
  4. No. 53 Mason Maggio
  5. No. 70 Thomas Annunziata
  6. No. 14 Garrett Smithley
  7. No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
  8. No. 5 Kris Wright
  9. No. 16 Christian Eckes
  10. No. 35 Greg Van Alst
  11. No. 91 Myatt Snider
  12. No. 07 Carson Ware
  13. No. 45 Brad Perez
  14. No. 28 Kyle Sieg
  15. No. 31 Blaine Perkins
  16. No. 51 Jeremy Clements
  17. No. 18 William Sawalich
  18. No. 71 Ryan Ellis
  19. No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
  20. No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
Ad

Group B:

  1. No. 54 Taylor Gray
  2. No. 11 Josh Williams
  3. No. 39 Ryan Sieg
  4. No. 8 Sammy Smith
  5. No. 44 Brennan Poole
  6. No. 26 Dean Thompson
  7. No. 27 Jeb Burton
  8. No. 19 Aric Almirola
  9. No. 1 Carson Kvapil
  10. No. 10 Daniel Dye
  11. No. 25 Harrison Burton
  12. No. 88 Connor Zilisch
  13. No. 48 Nick Sanchez
  14. No. 20 Brandon Jones
  15. No. 17 Corey Day
  16. No. 00 Sheldon Creed
  17. No. 2 Jesse Love
  18. No. 21 Austin Hill
  19. No. 41 Sam Mayer
  20. No. 7 Justin Allgaier

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी