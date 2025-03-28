NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 0.526-mile-short oval track on Friday, March 28, as the racing action of the season’s seventh weekend kicks off at Martinsville Speedway. It’s a third consecutive triple-header weekend of the season, as NASCAR’s all three national series will race in Martinsville.
The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice at 2:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying to set the starting grid before concluding the day with the 200-lap main event on Friday. The defending winner of this race is Christian Eckes.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will also compete in the practice and qualifying ahead of their main event on Saturday.
The weather forecast on Friday at Martinsville is predicted to be partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 73 degrees and a 4% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.
Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the Truck and Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway:
Friday, March 28, 2025
Garage open
9 am ET – 11:45 pm ET: Truck Series
11:30 am ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Truck Series practice
3:10 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying
4:30 pm ET – 5:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice
5:35 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (200 laps & 105.2 miles)
Friday’s track action will be available on FS2 and CW.
US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway: Qualifying Order
Here’s the qualifying order for US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville:
Group A:
- No. 66 Tyler Tomassi
- No. 74 Dawson Cram
- No. 24 Patrick Staropoli
- No. 53 Mason Maggio
- No. 70 Thomas Annunziata
- No. 14 Garrett Smithley
- No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
- No. 5 Kris Wright
- No. 16 Christian Eckes
- No. 35 Greg Van Alst
- No. 91 Myatt Snider
- No. 07 Carson Ware
- No. 45 Brad Perez
- No. 28 Kyle Sieg
- No. 31 Blaine Perkins
- No. 51 Jeremy Clements
- No. 18 William Sawalich
- No. 71 Ryan Ellis
- No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
- No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
Group B:
- No. 54 Taylor Gray
- No. 11 Josh Williams
- No. 39 Ryan Sieg
- No. 8 Sammy Smith
- No. 44 Brennan Poole
- No. 26 Dean Thompson
- No. 27 Jeb Burton
- No. 19 Aric Almirola
- No. 1 Carson Kvapil
- No. 10 Daniel Dye
- No. 25 Harrison Burton
- No. 88 Connor Zilisch
- No. 48 Nick Sanchez
- No. 20 Brandon Jones
- No. 17 Corey Day
- No. 00 Sheldon Creed
- No. 2 Jesse Love
- No. 21 Austin Hill
- No. 41 Sam Mayer
- No. 7 Justin Allgaier