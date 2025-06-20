NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Pocono Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 20, 2025 12:58 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series today schedule at Pocono (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to compete at Pocono Raceway on Friday, June 20, as the racing action of the season’s 17th action-packed weekend will kick off at the 2.5-mile-long track.

The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying at 12:35 pm ET and 1:40 pm ET before the 200-mile main event at 5 p.m. ET. Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the defending winner of the event and favorite to win again.

also-read-trending Trending

The Cup Series and Xfinity teams will return on Saturday for their respective practice and qualifying sessions.

The weather forecast for Pocono Raceway predicts sunshine and clouds mixed with a high temperature of 76 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Pocono Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway (per Bob Pockrass on X):

Friday, June 20, 2025

Garage open

7:30 am ET – 10 pm ET: Truck Series

11:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

12:35 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice

1:40 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5 pm ET: MillerTech Battery 200 Truck Series race (80 laps & 200 miles)

Friday’s track action at Pocono Raceway will be available on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway: Entry List

Here’s the entry list for the Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway:

  1. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  2. #07 - TBA
  3. #1 - Brandon Jones
  4. #2 - Cody Dennison
  5. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  6. #6 - Norm Benning
  7. #7 - Carson Hocevar
  8. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #13 - Jake Garcia
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  13. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  15. #22 - Clayton Green
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #28 - Bryan Dauzat
  18. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  19. #34 - Layne Riggs
  20. #38 - Chandler Smith
  21. #42 - Matt Mills
  22. #44 - Conner Jones
  23. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  24. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  25. #66 - Luke Baldwin
  26. #69 - Tyler Tomassi
  27. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  28. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  29. #77 - Andres Perez De Lara
  30. #81 - Connor Mosack
  31. #88 - Matt Crafton
  32. #91 - Jack Wood
  33. #98 - Ty Majeski
  34. #99 - Ben Rhodes
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications