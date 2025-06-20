NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Pocono Raceway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to compete at Pocono Raceway on Friday, June 20, as the racing action of the season’s 17th action-packed weekend will kick off at the 2.5-mile-long track.
The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying at 12:35 pm ET and 1:40 pm ET before the 200-mile main event at 5 p.m. ET. Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the defending winner of the event and favorite to win again.
The Cup Series and Xfinity teams will return on Saturday for their respective practice and qualifying sessions.
The weather forecast for Pocono Raceway predicts sunshine and clouds mixed with a high temperature of 76 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.
Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Pocono Raceway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway (per Bob Pockrass on X):
Friday, June 20, 2025
Garage open
7:30 am ET – 10 pm ET: Truck Series
11:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
12:35 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice
1:40 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying
5 pm ET: MillerTech Battery 200 Truck Series race (80 laps & 200 miles)
Friday’s track action at Pocono Raceway will be available on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.
MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway: Entry List
Here’s the entry list for the Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway:
- #02 - Nathan Byrd
- #07 - TBA
- #1 - Brandon Jones
- #2 - Cody Dennison
- #5 - Toni Breidinger
- #6 - Norm Benning
- #7 - Carson Hocevar
- #9 - Grant Enfinger
- #11 - Corey Heim
- #13 - Jake Garcia
- #15 - Tanner Gray
- #17 - Gio Ruggiero
- #18 - Tyler Ankrum
- #19 - Daniel Hemric
- #22 - Clayton Green
- #26 - Dawson Sutton
- #28 - Bryan Dauzat
- #33 - Frankie Muniz
- #34 - Layne Riggs
- #38 - Chandler Smith
- #42 - Matt Mills
- #44 - Conner Jones
- #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
- #52 - Stewart Friesen
- #66 - Luke Baldwin
- #69 - Tyler Tomassi
- #71 - Rajah Caruth
- #76 - Spencer Boyd
- #77 - Andres Perez De Lara
- #81 - Connor Mosack
- #88 - Matt Crafton
- #91 - Jack Wood
- #98 - Ty Majeski
- #99 - Ben Rhodes
