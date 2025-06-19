NASCAR 2025 The Great American Getaway 400: Weather report for the upcoming race at Pocono Raceway

The 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 17th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 22. The 2.5-mile-long oval track will mark the 52nd The Great American Getaway 400.

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday, June 21, before Sunday evening’s race. The main event will be spread over 160 laps in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, divided into three stages, totaling 400 miles.

Weather report for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s three national series at Pocono Raceway as per raceweather.net:

Friday, June 20, 2025

MillerTech Battery 200 (Truck Series race): High 75°F, Low 56°F, West Winds 8-14 mph, PM clearing, Isolated showers, and a 10% chance of rain.

Saturday, June 21, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 81°F, Low 58°F, Southwest winds 5-10 mph, Partly Cloudy, and a 10% chance of rain.

Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 (Xfinity Series race): High 81°F, Low 58°F, Southwest winds 5-10 mph, Partly Cloudy, and a 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, June 22, 2025

The Great American Getaway 400: High 87°F, Low 62°F, West Winds 8-14 mph, Clearing Skies, and 15% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Pocono race

The 2025 iteration of The Great American Getaway 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin or Ryan Truex #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17- Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 – Brennan Poole #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

