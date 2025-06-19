NASCAR 2025 The Great American Getaway 400: Weather report for the upcoming race at Pocono Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 19, 2025 18:57 GMT
AUTO: JUN 26 NASCAR Cup Series - Pocono Organics CBD 325 - Source: Getty
NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 17th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 22. The 2.5-mile-long oval track will mark the 52nd The Great American Getaway 400.

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday, June 21, before Sunday evening’s race. The main event will be spread over 160 laps in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, divided into three stages, totaling 400 miles.

Weather report for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s three national series at Pocono Raceway as per raceweather.net:

Friday, June 20, 2025

MillerTech Battery 200 (Truck Series race): High 75°F, Low 56°F, West Winds 8-14 mph, PM clearing, Isolated showers, and a 10% chance of rain.

Saturday, June 21, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 81°F, Low 58°F, Southwest winds 5-10 mph, Partly Cloudy, and a 10% chance of rain.

Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 (Xfinity Series race): High 81°F, Low 58°F, Southwest winds 5-10 mph, Partly Cloudy, and a 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, June 22, 2025

The Great American Getaway 400: High 87°F, Low 62°F, West Winds 8-14 mph, Clearing Skies, and 15% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Pocono race

The 2025 iteration of The Great American Getaway 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin or Ryan Truex
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17- Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 – Brennan Poole
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #71 - Michael McDowell
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez
