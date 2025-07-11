NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Sonoma Raceway looks like

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 11, 2025 13:31 GMT
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA West teams are scheduled to compete at Sonoma Raceway on Friday, July 11, as the racing action of the season’s 20th action-packed weekend will kick off at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

The ARCA West drivers will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying at 1:40 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, before the 64-lap main event at 6:30 pm ET.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying at 4 pm ET and 5:05 pm ET ahead of Saturday’s main event.

The forecast for Sonoma Raceway predicts mostly sunny weather with a high temperature of 81 degrees Fahrenheit and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA West race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Sonoma Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Series races at Sonoma Raceway (per Bob Pockrass on X):

Friday, July 11, 2025

Garage open

10:30 am ET – 10 pm ET: ARCA West Series

11 am ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

5:30 pm ET – 10:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:40 pm ET – 3 pm ET: ARCA West Series practice

3:10 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: ARCA West Series qualifying

4:00 pm ET – 4:50 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:05 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

6:30 pm ET: ARCA West Series race (64 laps & 127.36 miles)

Friday’s track action at Sonoma Raceway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway:

Group A:

  1. No. 53 Sage Karam
  2. No. 5 Kris Wright
  3. No. 35 Austin J. Hill
  4. No. 17 Corey Day
  5. No. 91 Josh Bilicki
  6. No. 18 William Sawalich
  7. No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
  8. No. 39 Ryan Sieg
  9. No. 45 Brad Perez
  10. No. 14 Connor Mosack
  11. No. 51 Jeremy Clements
  12. No. 54 Taylor Gray
  13. No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
  14. No. 19 Riley Herbst
  15. No. 71 Ryan Ellis
  16. No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
  17. No. 27 Jeb Burton
  18. No. 28 Kyle Sieg
  19. No. 31 Blaine Perkins
  20. No. 70 Will Rodgers
Group B:

  1. No. 10 Daniel Dye
  2. No. 32 Austin Green
  3. No. 20 Brandon Jones
  4. No. 7 Justin Allgaier
  5. No. 07 Alex Labbe
  6. No. 16 Christian Eckes
  7. No. 26 Dean Thompson
  8. No. 11 Josh Williams
  9. No. 44 Brennan Poole
  10. No. 25 Harrison Burton
  11. No. 1 Carson Kvapil
  12. No. 9 Shane van Gisbergen
  13. No. 8 Sammy Smith
  14. No. 41 Sam Mayer
  15. No. 48 Nick Sanchez
  16. No. 2 Jesse Love
  17. No. 00 Sheldon Creed
  18. No. 21 Austin Hill
  19. No. 88 Connor Zilisch
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
