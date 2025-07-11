NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Sonoma Raceway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA West teams are scheduled to compete at Sonoma Raceway on Friday, July 11, as the racing action of the season’s 20th action-packed weekend will kick off at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

The ARCA West drivers will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying at 1:40 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, before the 64-lap main event at 6:30 pm ET.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying at 4 pm ET and 5:05 pm ET ahead of Saturday’s main event.

The forecast for Sonoma Raceway predicts mostly sunny weather with a high temperature of 81 degrees Fahrenheit and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA West race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Sonoma Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Series races at Sonoma Raceway (per Bob Pockrass on X):

Friday, July 11, 2025

Garage open

10:30 am ET – 10 pm ET: ARCA West Series

11 am ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

5:30 pm ET – 10:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:40 pm ET – 3 pm ET: ARCA West Series practice

3:10 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: ARCA West Series qualifying

4:00 pm ET – 4:50 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:05 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

6:30 pm ET: ARCA West Series race (64 laps & 127.36 miles)

Friday’s track action at Sonoma Raceway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway:

Group A:

No. 53 Sage Karam No. 5 Kris Wright No. 35 Austin J. Hill No. 17 Corey Day No. 91 Josh Bilicki No. 18 William Sawalich No. 42 Anthony Alfredo No. 39 Ryan Sieg No. 45 Brad Perez No. 14 Connor Mosack No. 51 Jeremy Clements No. 54 Taylor Gray No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto No. 19 Riley Herbst No. 71 Ryan Ellis No. 4 Parker Retzlaff No. 27 Jeb Burton No. 28 Kyle Sieg No. 31 Blaine Perkins No. 70 Will Rodgers

Group B:

No. 10 Daniel Dye No. 32 Austin Green No. 20 Brandon Jones No. 7 Justin Allgaier No. 07 Alex Labbe No. 16 Christian Eckes No. 26 Dean Thompson No. 11 Josh Williams No. 44 Brennan Poole No. 25 Harrison Burton No. 1 Carson Kvapil No. 9 Shane van Gisbergen No. 8 Sammy Smith No. 41 Sam Mayer No. 48 Nick Sanchez No. 2 Jesse Love No. 00 Sheldon Creed No. 21 Austin Hill No. 88 Connor Zilisch

