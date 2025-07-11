NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Sonoma Raceway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA West teams are scheduled to compete at Sonoma Raceway on Friday, July 11, as the racing action of the season’s 20th action-packed weekend will kick off at the 1.99-mile-long road course.
The ARCA West drivers will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying at 1:40 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, before the 64-lap main event at 6:30 pm ET.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying at 4 pm ET and 5:05 pm ET ahead of Saturday’s main event.
The forecast for Sonoma Raceway predicts mostly sunny weather with a high temperature of 81 degrees Fahrenheit and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA West race.
Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Sonoma Raceway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Series races at Sonoma Raceway (per Bob Pockrass on X):
Friday, July 11, 2025
Garage open
10:30 am ET – 10 pm ET: ARCA West Series
11 am ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series
5:30 pm ET – 10:30 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
1:40 pm ET – 3 pm ET: ARCA West Series practice
3:10 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: ARCA West Series qualifying
4:00 pm ET – 4:50 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice
5:05 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
6:30 pm ET: ARCA West Series race (64 laps & 127.36 miles)
Friday’s track action at Sonoma Raceway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.
Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway: Qualifying Order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway:
Group A:
- No. 53 Sage Karam
- No. 5 Kris Wright
- No. 35 Austin J. Hill
- No. 17 Corey Day
- No. 91 Josh Bilicki
- No. 18 William Sawalich
- No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
- No. 39 Ryan Sieg
- No. 45 Brad Perez
- No. 14 Connor Mosack
- No. 51 Jeremy Clements
- No. 54 Taylor Gray
- No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
- No. 19 Riley Herbst
- No. 71 Ryan Ellis
- No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
- No. 27 Jeb Burton
- No. 28 Kyle Sieg
- No. 31 Blaine Perkins
- No. 70 Will Rodgers
Group B:
- No. 10 Daniel Dye
- No. 32 Austin Green
- No. 20 Brandon Jones
- No. 7 Justin Allgaier
- No. 07 Alex Labbe
- No. 16 Christian Eckes
- No. 26 Dean Thompson
- No. 11 Josh Williams
- No. 44 Brennan Poole
- No. 25 Harrison Burton
- No. 1 Carson Kvapil
- No. 9 Shane van Gisbergen
- No. 8 Sammy Smith
- No. 41 Sam Mayer
- No. 48 Nick Sanchez
- No. 2 Jesse Love
- No. 00 Sheldon Creed
- No. 21 Austin Hill
- No. 88 Connor Zilisch
