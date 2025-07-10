NASCAR 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350: Weather forecast for the upcoming Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway

The 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 20th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, July 13. This year's edition at the 1.99-mile-long road course will mark the 36th annual Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Ad

40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday, July 12, before Sunday afternoon’s race. The main event will be spread over 110 laps in Sonoma, California, divided into three stages, totaling 218.9 miles.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Weather forecast for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at Sonoma Raceway, as per The Daily Down Force:

Friday, July 11, 2025

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying: High 70°F, Low 60°F, Wind 5 mph, Sunny, and 0% chance of rain.

Saturday, July 12, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 80°F, Low 60°F, Wind 6 mph, Sunny, and 0% chance of rain.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250: High 80°F, Low 60°F, Wind 6 mph, Sunny, and 0% chance of rain.

Ad

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Toyota/Save Mart 350: High 81°F, Low 51°F, Wind 7 mph, Sunny, and 0% chance of rain.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350

The 2025 iteration of Toyota/Save Mart 350 is set to see a total of 40 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the road course race:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - Katherine Legge #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.