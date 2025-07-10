NASCAR 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350: Weather forecast for the upcoming Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 10, 2025 14:10 GMT
AUTO: JUN 09 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 20th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, July 13. This year's edition at the 1.99-mile-long road course will mark the 36th annual Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Ad

40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday, July 12, before Sunday afternoon’s race. The main event will be spread over 110 laps in Sonoma, California, divided into three stages, totaling 218.9 miles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Weather forecast for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at Sonoma Raceway, as per The Daily Down Force:

Friday, July 11, 2025

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying: High 70°F, Low 60°F, Wind 5 mph, Sunny, and 0% chance of rain.

Saturday, July 12, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 80°F, Low 60°F, Wind 6 mph, Sunny, and 0% chance of rain.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250: High 80°F, Low 60°F, Wind 6 mph, Sunny, and 0% chance of rain.

Ad

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Toyota/Save Mart 350: High 81°F, Low 51°F, Wind 7 mph, Sunny, and 0% chance of rain.

Ad

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350

The 2025 iteration of Toyota/Save Mart 350 is set to see a total of 40 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the road course race:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #71 - Michael McDowell
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #78 - Katherine Legge
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications