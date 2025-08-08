  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Watkins Glen International looks like

NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Watkins Glen International looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 08, 2025 12:30 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series schedule at Watkins Glen (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA teams are scheduled to compete at Watkins Glen International on Friday, August 8, as the racing action of the season’s 24th action-packed weekend will kick off at the 2.45-mile-long road course.

Ad

The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying sessions at 11:35 am ET and 12:40 pm ET, respectively, before concluding the day with the Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen main event.

The ARCA Series drivers will compete in practice and qualifying at 10 am ET and 11 am ET, respectively, before the 150-lap main event at 2 p.m. ET.

The weather forecast for Watkins Glen International predicts mostly sunny with a high temperature of 85 degrees and a 0% chance for rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Ad
Trending

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Watkins Glen

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA races at Watkins Glen (per Bob Pockrass on X):

Friday, August 8, 2025

Garage open

8:15 am ET – 6 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series

10 am ET – 10:30 pm ET: Truck Series

11:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10 am ET – 10:45 am ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

Ad

11 am ET – 11:20 am ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

11:35 am ET – 12:25 pm ET: Truck Series practice

12:40 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Tuck Series qualifying

2 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series (150 laps & 131.25 miles)

5 p.m. ET: Truck Series race (72 laps & 176.4 miles)

Ad

Friday’s Truck action at Watkins Glen will be available on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International:

  1. No. 70 Brent Crews
  2. No. 62 Wesley Slimp
  3. No. 69 Derek White
  4. No. 56 Timmy Hill
  5. No. 75 Parker Kligerman
  6. No. 2 William Lambros
  7. No. 22 Gian Buffomante
  8. No. 02 Kaden Honeycutt
  9. No. 52 Christopher Bell
  10. No. 33 Frankie Muniz
  11. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  12. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
  13. No. 1 William Sawalich
  14. No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
  15. No. 42 Matt Mills
  16. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  17. No. 91 Jack Wood
  18. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
Ad

Group B:

  1. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  2. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  3. No. 07 Kyle Busch
  4. No. 66 Chris Buescher
  5. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  6. No. 13 Jake Garcia
  7. No. 45 Connor Zilisch
  8. No. 44 Ross Chastain
  9. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  10. No. 71 Rajah Caruth
  11. No. 18 Tyler Ankrum
  12. No. 19 Daniel Hemric
  13. No. 98 Ty Majeski
  14. No. 38 Chandler Smith
  15. No. 9 Grant Enfinger
  16. No. 7 Sammy Smith
  17. No. 11 Corey Heim
  18. No. 34 Layne Riggs
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications