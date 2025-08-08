NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Watkins Glen International looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA teams are scheduled to compete at Watkins Glen International on Friday, August 8, as the racing action of the season’s 24th action-packed weekend will kick off at the 2.45-mile-long road course.The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying sessions at 11:35 am ET and 12:40 pm ET, respectively, before concluding the day with the Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen main event.The ARCA Series drivers will compete in practice and qualifying at 10 am ET and 11 am ET, respectively, before the 150-lap main event at 2 p.m. ET.The weather forecast for Watkins Glen International predicts mostly sunny with a high temperature of 85 degrees and a 0% chance for rain at the start of the Truck Series race.Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Watkins GlenHere’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA races at Watkins Glen (per Bob Pockrass on X):Friday, August 8, 2025Garage open8:15 am ET – 6 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series10 am ET – 10:30 pm ET: Truck Series11:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity SeriesTrack activity10 am ET – 10:45 am ET: ARCA Menards Series practice11 am ET – 11:20 am ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying11:35 am ET – 12:25 pm ET: Truck Series practice12:40 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Tuck Series qualifying2 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series (150 laps &amp; 131.25 miles)5 p.m. ET: Truck Series race (72 laps &amp; 176.4 miles)Friday’s Truck action at Watkins Glen will be available on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International: Qualifying OrderHere’s the qualifying order for the Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International:No. 70 Brent CrewsNo. 62 Wesley SlimpNo. 69 Derek WhiteNo. 56 Timmy HillNo. 75 Parker KligermanNo. 2 William LambrosNo. 22 Gian BuffomanteNo. 02 Kaden HoneycuttNo. 52 Christopher BellNo. 33 Frankie MunizNo. 5 Toni BreidingerNo. 76 Spencer BoydNo. 1 William SawalichNo. 77 Andres Perez de LaraNo. 42 Matt MillsNo. 17 Gio RuggieroNo. 91 Jack WoodNo. 26 Dawson SuttonGroup B:No. 88 Matt CraftonNo. 81 Connor MosackNo. 07 Kyle BuschNo. 66 Chris BuescherNo. 15 Tanner GrayNo. 13 Jake GarciaNo. 45 Connor ZilischNo. 44 Ross ChastainNo. 99 Ben RhodesNo. 71 Rajah CaruthNo. 18 Tyler AnkrumNo. 19 Daniel HemricNo. 98 Ty MajeskiNo. 38 Chandler SmithNo. 9 Grant EnfingerNo. 7 Sammy SmithNo. 11 Corey HeimNo. 34 Layne Riggs