NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Watkins Glen International in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 08, 2025 17:33 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen (Source: Imagn)

After the Iowa race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season next heads to the Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at The Glen. The season’s 24th race is expected to be full of exciting action.

The Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the Watkins Glen International oval. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (August 10) 90-lap race and a big cash prize at the 2.45-mile-long road course.

The Go Bowling at The Glen winner will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Watkins Glen race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Go Bowling at The Glen winner at Watkins Glen International will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of around $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.

Live action of the 2025 Watkins Glen Cup Series race will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Go Bowling at The Glen 2025?

All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Watkins Glen, New York.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Watkins Glen, New York. He wrote:

“Purses for Watkins Glen weekend including all payouts, all positions incl contingency awards and year-end points fund. For Cup, incl all charter-associated payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
Explore the 2025 Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice on Saturday, August 9, at 12:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 1:10 pm ET and the Go Bowling at The Glen main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at Indianapolis can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Watkins Glen race winners

Years – Driver

  1. 1957: Buck Baker
  2. 1964: Billy Wade
  3. 1965: Marvin Panch
  4. 1986: Tim Richmond
  5. 1987: Rusty Wallace
  6. 1988: Ricky Rudd
  7. 1989: Rusty Wallace
  8. 1990: Ricky Rudd
  9. 1991: Ernie Irvan
  10. 1992: Kyle Petty
  11. 1993: Mark Martin
  12. 1994: Mark Martin
  13. 1995: Mark Martin
  14. 1996: Geoffrey Bodine
  15. 1997: Jeff Gordon
  16. 1998: Jeff Gordon
  17. 1999: Jeff Gordon
  18. 2000: Steve Park
  19. 2001: Jeff Gordon
  20. 2002: Tony Stewart
  21. 2003: Robby Gordon
  22. 2004: Tony Stewart
  23. 2005: Tony Stewart
  24. 2006: Kevin Harvick
  25. 2007: Tony Stewart
  26. 2008: Kyle Busch
  27. 2009: Tony Stewart
  28. 2010: Juan Pablo Montoya*
  29. 2011: Marcos Ambrose*
  30. 2012: Marcos Ambrose
  31. 2013: Kyle Busch
  32. 2014: A. J. Allmendinger
  33. 2015: Joey Logano
  34. 2016: Denny Hamlin
  35. 2017: Martin Truex Jr.
  36. 2018: Chase Elliott
  37. 2019: Chase Elliott
  38. 2021: Kyle Larson
  39. 2022: Kyle Larson
  40. 2023: William Byron
  41. 2024: Chris Buescher
Edited by Yash Soni
