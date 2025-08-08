NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Watkins Glen International in 2025?

After the Iowa race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season next heads to the Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at The Glen. The season’s 24th race is expected to be full of exciting action.
The Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the Watkins Glen International oval. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (August 10) 90-lap race and a big cash prize at the 2.45-mile-long road course.
The Go Bowling at The Glen winner will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Watkins Glen race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
According to this assumption, this year's Go Bowling at The Glen winner at Watkins Glen International will likely receive a check of around $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.
Live action of the 2025 Watkins Glen Cup Series race will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
What is the prize money for the Go Bowling at The Glen 2025?
All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Watkins Glen, New York.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Watkins Glen, New York. He wrote:
“Purses for Watkins Glen weekend including all payouts, all positions incl contingency awards and year-end points fund. For Cup, incl all charter-associated payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
Explore the 2025 Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice on Saturday, August 9, at 12:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 1:10 pm ET and the Go Bowling at The Glen main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at Indianapolis can be watched on truTV.
List of NASCAR Watkins Glen race winners
Years – Driver
- 1957: Buck Baker
- 1964: Billy Wade
- 1965: Marvin Panch
- 1986: Tim Richmond
- 1987: Rusty Wallace
- 1988: Ricky Rudd
- 1989: Rusty Wallace
- 1990: Ricky Rudd
- 1991: Ernie Irvan
- 1992: Kyle Petty
- 1993: Mark Martin
- 1994: Mark Martin
- 1995: Mark Martin
- 1996: Geoffrey Bodine
- 1997: Jeff Gordon
- 1998: Jeff Gordon
- 1999: Jeff Gordon
- 2000: Steve Park
- 2001: Jeff Gordon
- 2002: Tony Stewart
- 2003: Robby Gordon
- 2004: Tony Stewart
- 2005: Tony Stewart
- 2006: Kevin Harvick
- 2007: Tony Stewart
- 2008: Kyle Busch
- 2009: Tony Stewart
- 2010: Juan Pablo Montoya*
- 2011: Marcos Ambrose*
- 2012: Marcos Ambrose
- 2013: Kyle Busch
- 2014: A. J. Allmendinger
- 2015: Joey Logano
- 2016: Denny Hamlin
- 2017: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2018: Chase Elliott
- 2019: Chase Elliott
- 2021: Kyle Larson
- 2022: Kyle Larson
- 2023: William Byron
- 2024: Chris Buescher
