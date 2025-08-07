NASCAR 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen Qualifying at Watkins Glen: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from Iowa Speedway to Watkins Glen International this weekend for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen.The season’s 24th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 2.54-mile-long road course will host Next Gen cars for the fourth time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Iowa, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Watkins Glen, New York.Forty NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, August 10, to compete over 90 laps and 220.5 miles.A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen. The weekend will kick off with practice on Saturday, August 9, at 12:05 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 1:10 p.m. ET to determine the starting lineup for the 24th race of the campaign.How to watch the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen qualifying at the Watkins Glen International?See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen qualifying at the Watkins Glen International:Saturday, August 9, 202512:05 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice1:10 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifyingThe time and live-streaming details for the Watkins Glen race weekend’s qualifying are:USAQualifying for the road course race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.UKFans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 6:10 p.m. ET.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 1:10 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 10:40 p.m. IST on Saturday.Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at The Glen can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 8:10 p.m. GMT on Saturday.AustraliaAustralian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 3:10 a.m. ACT on Sunday.Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Go Bowling at The Glen?After winning last week at Iowa, William Byron moved to the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 770 points. Chase Elliott stands second with 752 points.Kyle Larson, who follows suit with 725 points, is followed by Denny Hamlin (719) and Christopher Bell (684), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points table.