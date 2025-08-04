NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway

Twenty-three races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron became the latest winner of the season after winning the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3.Byron secured a fuel-mileage victory and held off Chase Briscoe in the closing laps of the race to cross the finish line in P1.With the win, Byron gained 48 points and moved to the top position in the Cup Series points table with 770 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Iowa, Chase Briscoe gained 41 points and is up to eighth with 640 points.After a P14 finish at Iowa, Chase Elliott gained 26 points and moved to second place in the points table with 752 points. His teammate, Byron, is just 18 points ahead of him in the regular season championship standings.Kyle Larson, who started on the second row, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a 28th-place finish. He gained 14 points and is third in the standings with 725 points.Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished ninth and gained 28 points. He moved to 12th in the points table with 560 points.Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Iowa Corn 350Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 23rd points race of the 2025 season:Drivers – PointsWilliam Byron - 770Chase Elliott - 752Kyle Larson - 725Denny Hamlin - 719Christopher Bell - 684* Tyler Reddick - 673Ryan Blaney - 665Chase Briscoe - 640Alex Bowman - 614* Bubba Wallace - 581Chris Buescher - 574Joey Logano - 560Ryan Preece - 551Ross Chastain - 544Kyle Busch - 501Ty Gibbs - 487Austin Cindric - 481AJ Allmendinger - 456Brad Keselowski - 453John Hunter Nemechek - 447Josh Berry - 443Carson Hocevar - 443Michael McDowell - 440Erik Jones - 436Shane Van Gisbergen # - 398Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 398* Zane Smith - 395Austin Dillon - 384Justin Haley - 378* Todd Gilliland - 367Daniel Suarez - 363Ty Dillon - 348Cole Custer - 291* Noah Gragson - 283* Riley Herbst # - 269Cody Ware - 154Katherine Legge - 56Jimmie Johnson - 35Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Watkins Glen International on August 10.