NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 04, 2025 12:40 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 (Source: Getty Images)

Twenty-three races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron became the latest winner of the season after winning the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3.

Byron secured a fuel-mileage victory and held off Chase Briscoe in the closing laps of the race to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Byron gained 48 points and moved to the top position in the Cup Series points table with 770 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Iowa, Chase Briscoe gained 41 points and is up to eighth with 640 points.

After a P14 finish at Iowa, Chase Elliott gained 26 points and moved to second place in the points table with 752 points. His teammate, Byron, is just 18 points ahead of him in the regular season championship standings.

Kyle Larson, who started on the second row, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a 28th-place finish. He gained 14 points and is third in the standings with 725 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished ninth and gained 28 points. He moved to 12th in the points table with 560 points.

Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Iowa Corn 350

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 23rd points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. William Byron - 770
  2. Chase Elliott - 752
  3. Kyle Larson - 725
  4. Denny Hamlin - 719
  5. Christopher Bell - 684
  6. * Tyler Reddick - 673
  7. Ryan Blaney - 665
  8. Chase Briscoe - 640
  9. Alex Bowman - 614
  10. * Bubba Wallace - 581
  11. Chris Buescher - 574
  12. Joey Logano - 560
  13. Ryan Preece - 551
  14. Ross Chastain - 544
  15. Kyle Busch - 501
  16. Ty Gibbs - 487
  17. Austin Cindric - 481
  18. AJ Allmendinger - 456
  19. Brad Keselowski - 453
  20. John Hunter Nemechek - 447
  21. Josh Berry - 443
  22. Carson Hocevar - 443
  23. Michael McDowell - 440
  24. Erik Jones - 436
  25. Shane Van Gisbergen # - 398
  26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 398
  27. * Zane Smith - 395
  28. Austin Dillon - 384
  29. Justin Haley - 378
  30. * Todd Gilliland - 367
  31. Daniel Suarez - 363
  32. Ty Dillon - 348
  33. Cole Custer - 291
  34. * Noah Gragson - 283
  35. * Riley Herbst # - 269
  36. Cody Ware - 154
  37. Katherine Legge - 56
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 35

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Watkins Glen International on August 10.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
