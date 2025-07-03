NASCAR Grant Park 165 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Chicago Street Course in 2025?

After the Quaker State 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season next heads to the Chicago Street Course for the Grant Park 165.

The season’s 19th race is expected to be full of exciting action. The Next Gen car will run for the third time at the Chicago Street Course. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (July 6) 75-lap race and a big cash prize at the 2.2-mile-long street course.

The Grant Park 165 winner will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Chicago Street Race boasts a total prize pool of $11,704,450.

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Grant Park 165 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Grant Park 165 winner at Chicago Street Course will likely receive eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,704,450, which means a check of around $936,356 and $1,170,445.

Live action of the 2025 Chicago Cup race will be broadcast on TNT Sports and MRN radio on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for Grant Park 165 2025?

All 41 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Chicago, Illinois.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Chicago, Illinois. He wrote:

“Purses for Chicago weekend, all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contributions to year-end points fund, etc., and for Cup, all charter payouts: Cup: $11,704,450 Xfinity: $1,651,939”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass LINK Purses for Chicago weekend, all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contributions to year-end points fund, etc., and for Cup, all charter payouts: Cup: $11,704,450 Xfinity: $1,651,939

Explore the 2025 Chicago Street Race NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,704,450, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice on Saturday, July 5, at 1 p.m. ET and qualifying at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Chicago Street Race winners

Years – Car No. – Driver – Team

2023 – #91 - Shane van Gisbergen - Trackhouse Racing 2024 – #48 - Alex Bowman - Hendrick Motorsports

