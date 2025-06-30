NASCAR 2025: Where to watch Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course qualifying? Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from the EchoPark Speedway to the Chicago Street Course for the 2025 Grant Park 165 this weekend.
The season’s 19th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 2.2-mile-long street course will host Next Gen cars for the third time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Atlanta, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Chicago, Illinois.
Forty-one NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Grant Park 165 on Sunday, July 6, to compete over 75 laps and 165 miles.
A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Grant Park 165. The weekend will kick off with practice on Saturday, July 5, at 1 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 2 pm ET to determine the starting lineup for the 19th race of the campaign.
Where to watch the 2025 Grant Park 165 qualifying at the Chicago Street Course?
See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Grant Park 165 qualifying at the Chicago Street Course:
Saturday, July 5, 2025
1 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice
2 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
The time and live-streaming details for the Chicago race weekend’s qualifying are:
USA
Qualifying for the Chicago race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.
UK
Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 7 p.m. ET.
Canada
Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 2 pm ET.
India
Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 11:30 pm IST on Saturday.
Sub-Saharan Africa
In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Chicago can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 pm GMT on Saturday.
Australia
Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 4 am ACT on Sunday.
Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Grant Park 165?
After finishing P37 last week at the Chicago Street Course, William Byron has maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 631 points. Chase Elliott stands second with 594 points.
Kyle Larson, who follows suit with 589 points, is followed by Denny Hamlin (551) and Christopher Bell (551), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series points table.
