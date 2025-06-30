NASCAR 2025: Where to watch Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course qualifying? Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from the EchoPark Speedway to the Chicago Street Course for the 2025 Grant Park 165 this weekend.

Ad

The season’s 19th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 2.2-mile-long street course will host Next Gen cars for the third time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Atlanta, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Chicago, Illinois.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Forty-one NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Grant Park 165 on Sunday, July 6, to compete over 75 laps and 165 miles.

A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Grant Park 165. The weekend will kick off with practice on Saturday, July 5, at 1 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 2 pm ET to determine the starting lineup for the 19th race of the campaign.

Ad

Where to watch the 2025 Grant Park 165 qualifying at the Chicago Street Course?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Grant Park 165 qualifying at the Chicago Street Course:

Saturday, July 5, 2025

1 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

2 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for the Chicago race weekend’s qualifying are:

USA

Qualifying for the Chicago race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.

Ad

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 7 p.m. ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 2 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 11:30 pm IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Chicago can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 pm GMT on Saturday.

Ad

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 4 am ACT on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Grant Park 165?

After finishing P37 last week at the Chicago Street Course, William Byron has maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 631 points. Chase Elliott stands second with 594 points.

Kyle Larson, who follows suit with 589 points, is followed by Denny Hamlin (551) and Christopher Bell (551), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.