NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Atlanta Motor Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Atlanta Motor Speedway with the Ambetter Health 400. The season's second race will be contested between 39 drivers for 260 laps at the 1.5-mile-long D-shaped oval track.

Last year, Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez took the checkered flag at Atlanta Motor Speedway in a three-wide photo finish against Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch. It was one of the closest finishes in Cup Series history. The #99 Chevrolet driver will look to win back-to-back Ambetter Health 400s, and he will start 29th on Sunday’s (February 23) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 is set to wave at 3:19 pm ET on Sunday.

The live action of the 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series season’s second race can be watched on FOX, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Ryan Blaney is on the pole for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta

Team Penske driver and former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney took the early upper hand among the playoff drivers by winning the pole for Sunday’s Atlanta race. He scored the pole with a time of 30.908 and a speed of 179.371 mph during the qualifying session.

His teammate Austin Cindric will start alongside him in the front row on Sunday (Feb. 23).

Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup:

#12 - Ryan Blaney #2 - Austin Cindric #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #34 - Todd Gilliland #8 - Kyle Busch #38 - Zane Smith #17 - Chris Buescher #6 - Brad Keselowski #4 - Noah Gragson #60 - Ryan Preece #16 - AJ Allmendinger #48 - Alex Bowman #23 - Bubba Wallace #3 - Austin Dillon #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #9 - Chase Elliott #45 - Tyler Reddick #10 - Ty Dillon #7 - Justin Haley #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #41 - Cole Custer #71 - Michael McDowell #19 - Chase Briscoe #77 - Carson Hocevar #35 - Riley Herbst #43 - Erik Jones #99 - Daniel Suarez #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #51 - Cody Ware #20 - Christopher Bell #1 - Ross Chastain #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #01 - Corey LaJoie #54 - Ty Gibbs #11 - Denny Hamlin #78 - BJ McLeod #44 - JJ Yeley

