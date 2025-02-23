NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Atlanta Motor Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 23, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Atlanta Motor Speedway with the Ambetter Health 400. The season's second race will be contested between 39 drivers for 260 laps at the 1.5-mile-long D-shaped oval track.

Ad

Last year, Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez took the checkered flag at Atlanta Motor Speedway in a three-wide photo finish against Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch. It was one of the closest finishes in Cup Series history. The #99 Chevrolet driver will look to win back-to-back Ambetter Health 400s, and he will start 29th on Sunday’s (February 23) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 is set to wave at 3:19 pm ET on Sunday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The live action of the 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series season’s second race can be watched on FOX, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Ryan Blaney is on the pole for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta

Team Penske driver and former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney took the early upper hand among the playoff drivers by winning the pole for Sunday’s Atlanta race. He scored the pole with a time of 30.908 and a speed of 179.371 mph during the qualifying session.

Ad
Ad

His teammate Austin Cindric will start alongside him in the front row on Sunday (Feb. 23).

Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup:

  1. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #21 - Josh Berry
  4. #22 - Joey Logano
  5. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  6. #8 - Kyle Busch
  7. #38 - Zane Smith
  8. #17 - Chris Buescher
  9. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  10. #4 - Noah Gragson
  11. #60 - Ryan Preece
  12. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  13. #48 - Alex Bowman
  14. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #5 - Kyle Larson
  17. #24 - William Byron
  18. #9 - Chase Elliott
  19. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  20. #10 - Ty Dillon
  21. #7 - Justin Haley
  22. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  23. #41 - Cole Custer
  24. #71 - Michael McDowell
  25. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  26. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  27. #35 - Riley Herbst
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  30. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #20 - Christopher Bell
  33. #1 - Ross Chastain
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  35. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  36. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  37. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  38. #78 - BJ McLeod
  39. #44 - JJ Yeley

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी