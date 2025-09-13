NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Bristol Motor Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. A total of 39 drivers will contest the season’s third playoff race over the 500 laps at the 0.533-mile-short track.Last year, it was Kyle Larson who took the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway after beating Chase Elliott. The #5 HMS driver will look to make it back-to-back Bass Pro Shops Night Race wins and will start from the fifth position for Saturday’s (September 13) main event.What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol will wave at 7:35 p.m. ET on Saturday.The live coverage of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be available on NBC Sports, while PRN and SiriusXM Radio will provide the radio broadcast in the United States.AJ Allmendinger is on the pole for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at BristolAJ Allmendinger, the driver of the #16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, took the early upper hand as he will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. He won the pole with a time of 15.117 and a speed of 126.930 mph during Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying session.Ryan Blaney will start alongside him on the front row on Saturday. Meanwhile, Austin Cindric and Ty Gibbs will start from the second row.NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race starting lineupHere’s the Cup Series Bristol Motor Speedway race lineup:#16 - A.J. Allmendinger#12 - Ryan Blaney#2 - Austin Cindric#54 - Ty Gibbs#5 - Kyle Larson#11 - Denny Hamlin#24 - William Byron#23 - Bubba Wallace#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#77 - Carson Hocevar#1 - Ross Chastain#45 - Tyler Reddick#48 - Alex Bowman#9 - Chase Elliott#7 - Justin Haley#6 - Brad Keselowski#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#60 - Ryan Preece#17 - Chris Buescher#22 - Joey Logano#3 - Austin Dillon#38 - Zane Smith#71 - Michael McDowell#41 - Cole Custer#43 - Erik Jones#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#4 - Noah Gragson#19 - Chase Briscoe#8 - Kyle Busch#33 - Austin Hill#51 - Cody Ware#99 - Daniel Suarez#34 - Todd Gilliland#10 - Ty Dillon#67 - Corey Heim#66 - Chad FinchumFans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race live on USA Network.