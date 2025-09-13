NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Bristol Motor Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 13, 2025 19:00 GMT
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. A total of 39 drivers will contest the season’s third playoff race over the 500 laps at the 0.533-mile-short track.

Last year, it was Kyle Larson who took the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway after beating Chase Elliott. The #5 HMS driver will look to make it back-to-back Bass Pro Shops Night Race wins and will start from the fifth position for Saturday’s (September 13) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol will wave at 7:35 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The live coverage of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be available on NBC Sports, while PRN and SiriusXM Radio will provide the radio broadcast in the United States.

AJ Allmendinger is on the pole for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol

AJ Allmendinger, the driver of the #16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, took the early upper hand as he will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. He won the pole with a time of 15.117 and a speed of 126.930 mph during Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying session.

Ryan Blaney will start alongside him on the front row on Saturday. Meanwhile, Austin Cindric and Ty Gibbs will start from the second row.

NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race starting lineup

Here’s the Cup Series Bristol Motor Speedway race lineup:

  1. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  7. #24 - William Byron
  8. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  9. #20 - Christopher Bell
  10. #21 - Josh Berry
  11. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  12. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  13. #1 - Ross Chastain
  14. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  15. #48 - Alex Bowman
  16. #9 - Chase Elliott
  17. #7 - Justin Haley
  18. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  19. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  20. #60 - Ryan Preece
  21. #17 - Chris Buescher
  22. #22 - Joey Logano
  23. #3 - Austin Dillon
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #71 - Michael McDowell
  26. #41 - Cole Custer
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  29. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  30. #4 - Noah Gragson
  31. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  32. #8 - Kyle Busch
  33. #33 - Austin Hill
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  36. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  37. #10 - Ty Dillon
  38. #67 - Corey Heim
  39. #66 - Chad Finchum

Fans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race live on USA Network.

