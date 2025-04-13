NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Bristol Motor Speedway Spring Cup Series race kick off?

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 13, 2025 12:30 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 500. Thirty-nine drivers will contest the season’s ninth race for 500 laps at the 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track.

Last year, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag at the Bristol Motor Speedway after beating Martin Truex Jr.

The #11 Toyota driver will look to win back-to-back Food City 500s and will start fourth for Sunday’s (April 13) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol is set to wave at 3:11 pm ET on Sunday.

The live action of the ninth race of the season can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Alex Bowman is on the pole for the Food City 500 at Bristol

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Food City 500. He scored the pole with a time of 14.912 and a speed of 128.675 mph during Saturday's Cup Series qualifying session. This is the seventh career pole in the series for Bowman.

2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start alongside Bowman in the front row on Sunday.

NASCAR Food City 500 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Motor Speedway race lineup:

  1. #48 - Alex Bowman
  2. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  5. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  6. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  9. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  10. #7 - Justin Haley
  11. #21 - Josh Berry
  12. #10 - Ty Dillon
  13. #71 - Michael McDowell
  14. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #8 - Kyle Busch
  16. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  17. #3 - Austin Dillon
  18. #38 - Zane Smith
  19. #33 - Jesse Love (i)
  20. #9 - Chase Elliott
  21. #2 - Austin Cindric
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  24. #17 - Chris Buescher
  25. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  26. #24 - William Byron
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #60 - Ryan Preece
  30. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  31. #4 - Noah Gragson
  32. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  33. #41 - Cole Custer
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #1 - Ross Chastain
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  38. #22 - Joey Logano
  39. #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)
