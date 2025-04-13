NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Bristol Motor Speedway Spring Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 500. Thirty-nine drivers will contest the season’s ninth race for 500 laps at the 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track.

Last year, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag at the Bristol Motor Speedway after beating Martin Truex Jr.

The #11 Toyota driver will look to win back-to-back Food City 500s and will start fourth for Sunday’s (April 13) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol is set to wave at 3:11 pm ET on Sunday.

The live action of the ninth race of the season can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Alex Bowman is on the pole for the Food City 500 at Bristol

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Food City 500. He scored the pole with a time of 14.912 and a speed of 128.675 mph during Saturday's Cup Series qualifying session. This is the seventh career pole in the series for Bowman.

2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start alongside Bowman in the front row on Sunday.

NASCAR Food City 500 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Motor Speedway race lineup:

#48 - Alex Bowman #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #54 - Ty Gibbs #20 - Christopher Bell #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #77 - Carson Hocevar #7 - Justin Haley #21 - Josh Berry #10 - Ty Dillon #71 - Michael McDowell #19 - Chase Briscoe #8 - Kyle Busch #6 - Brad Keselowski #3 - Austin Dillon #38 - Zane Smith #33 - Jesse Love (i) #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric #23 - Bubba Wallace #99 - Daniel Suárez #17 - Chris Buescher #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #43 - Erik Jones #60 - Ryan Preece #34 - Todd Gilliland #4 - Noah Gragson #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #41 - Cole Custer #51 - Cody Ware #1 - Ross Chastain #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #01 - Corey LaJoie #22 - Joey Logano #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)

