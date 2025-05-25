  • home icon
NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Charlotte Motor Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified May 25, 2025 16:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. 40 drivers will contest the season’s 13th race for the 400 laps at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

Last year, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell took the checkered flag at the Charlotte Motor Speedway after beating Brad Keselowski.

The #20 Toyota driver will look to win back-to-back Coca-Cola 600s and will start from the 10th position for Sunday’s (May 25) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte is set to wave at 6:27 pm ET on Sunday (May 25).

The live action of the Coca-Cola 600 can be viewed on Prime Video, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Chase Briscoe, the driver of the #19 JGR Toyota, took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. He scored the pole with a time of 29.532s and a speed of 182.852 mph during Saturday’s (May 24) Cup Series qualifying session.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson will start alongside Briscoe on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, William Byron and Chris Buescher will start from the second row.

NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Charlotte Motor Speedway race lineup:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #17 - Chris Buescher
  5. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  6. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  7. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  8. #4 - Noah Gragson
  9. #48 - Alex Bowman
  10. #20 - Christopher Bell
  11. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  12. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  13. #7 - Justin Haley
  14. #2 - Austin Cindric
  15. #71 - Michael McDowell
  16. #22 - Joey Logano
  17. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #10 - Ty Dillon
  20. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  21. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  22. #9 - Chase Elliott
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #8 - Kyle Busch
  25. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  26. #3 - Austin Dillon
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #60 - Ryan Preece
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  31. #35 - Riley Herbst
  32. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  33. #87 - Connor Zilisch
  34. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  35. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #44 - Derek Kraus
  38. #66 - Josh Bilicki
  39. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  40. #1 - Ross Chastain
