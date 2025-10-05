NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Cup Series playoff race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 05, 2025 12:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for the Bank of America Roval 400. A total of 37 drivers will contest the season’s sixth playoff race over the 109 laps at the 2.32-mile-long road course.

Ad

Last year, it was Kyle Larson who took the checkered flag at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval after beating Christopher Bell. The #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver will look to make it back-to-back Bank of America Roval 400 wins and will start from the fourth position for Sunday’s (October 5) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Roval will be waved at 3:05p.m. ET on Sunday.

Ad
Trending
Ad

The live coverage of the Bank of America Roval 400 will be available on NBC Sports, while PRN and SiriusXM Radio will provide the radio broadcast in the United States.

Tyler Reddick is on the pole for the Bank of America Roval 400 at Roval

Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, took the early upper hand in qualifying and will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400. He won the pole with a time of 1:25.939 and a speed of 95.510 mph during Sunday’s Cup Series qualifying session.

Ad

Shane van Gisbergen will start alongside him on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs and Kyle Larson will start from the second row.

NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 starting lineup

Here is the Cup Series Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval race lineup:

  1. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  2. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  3. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #17 - Chris Buescher
  6. #71 - Michael McDowell
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  9. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  10. #1 - Ross Chastain
  11. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  12. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  13. #24 - William Byron
  14. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #10 - Ty Dillon
  17. #22 - Joey Logano
  18. #41 - Cole Custer
  19. #2 - Austin Cindric
  20. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  21. #7 - Justin Haley
  22. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #48 - Alex Bowman
  26. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  27. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #8 - Kyle Busch
  29. #60 - Ryan Preece
  30. #4 - Noah Gragson
  31. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #21 - Josh Berry
  34. #66 - Josh Bilicki
  35. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  36. #3 - Austin Dillon
  37. #43 - Erik Jones

Fans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 live on the USA Network.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications