NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Cup Series playoff race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for the Bank of America Roval 400. A total of 37 drivers will contest the season’s sixth playoff race over the 109 laps at the 2.32-mile-long road course.Last year, it was Kyle Larson who took the checkered flag at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval after beating Christopher Bell. The #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver will look to make it back-to-back Bank of America Roval 400 wins and will start from the fourth position for Sunday’s (October 5) main event.What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Roval will be waved at 3:05p.m. ET on Sunday.The live coverage of the Bank of America Roval 400 will be available on NBC Sports, while PRN and SiriusXM Radio will provide the radio broadcast in the United States.Tyler Reddick is on the pole for the Bank of America Roval 400 at RovalTyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, took the early upper hand in qualifying and will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400. He won the pole with a time of 1:25.939 and a speed of 95.510 mph during Sunday’s Cup Series qualifying session.Shane van Gisbergen will start alongside him on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs and Kyle Larson will start from the second row.NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 starting lineupHere is the Cup Series Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval race lineup:#45 - Tyler Reddick#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#54 - Ty Gibbs#5 - Kyle Larson#17 - Chris Buescher#71 - Michael McDowell#20 - Christopher Bell#19 - Chase Briscoe#16 - A.J. Allmendinger#1 - Ross Chastain#12 - Ryan Blaney#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#11 - Denny Hamlin#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#22 - Joey Logano#41 - Cole Custer#2 - Austin Cindric#99 - Daniel Suarez#7 - Justin Haley#6 - Brad Keselowski#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#48 - Alex Bowman#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#77 - Carson Hocevar#8 - Kyle Busch#60 - Ryan Preece#4 - Noah Gragson#34 - Todd Gilliland#51 - Cody Ware#21 - Josh Berry#66 - Josh Bilicki#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#3 - Austin Dillon#43 - Erik JonesFans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 live on the USA Network.