NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Chicago Street Course Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at the Chicago Street Course for the Grant Park 165. A total of 40 drivers will contest the season’s 19th race over the 75 laps at the 2.2-mile-long track.

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman took the checkered flag at Chicago Street Course after Tyler Reddick.

The #48 Chevrolet driver will look to make it back-to-back Grant Park 165 wins and will start from the 11th position for Sunday’s (July 6) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago will wave at 2:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Grant Park 165's live action can be viewed on TNT Sports, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Shane van Gisbergen is on the pole for the Grant Park 165 at Chicago

Shane van Gisbergen, the driver of the #88 Trackhouse Racing, took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Grant Park 165. He scored the pole with a time of 88.338 and a speed of 1:29:656 mph during Sunday’s (July 6) Cup Series qualifying session.

Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell will start alongside SVG on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Carson Hocevar and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.

NASCAR Grant Park 165 starting lineup

Here’s the Cup Series Chicago Street Course race lineup:

#88 - Shane van Gisbergen #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #45 - Tyler Reddick #19 - Chase Briscoe #8 - Kyle Busch #60 - Ryan Preece #17 - Chris Buescher #54 - Ty Gibbs #3 - Austin Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #22 - Joey Logano #20 - Christopher Bell #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #16 - AJ Allmendinger #12 - Ryan Blaney #99 - Daniel Suarez #13 - Will Brown #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst #1 - Ross Chastain #41 - Cole Custer #4 - Noah Gragson #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #38 - Zane Smith #2 - Austin Cindric #7 - Justin Haley #21 - Josh Berry #33 - Austin Hill #66 - Josh Bilicki #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #78 - Katherine Legge #43 - Erik Jones #51 - Cody Ware #10 - Ty Dillon #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #9 - Chase Elliott #11 - Denny Hamlin

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Chicago Street Course for Sunday’s Grant Park 165 live on TNT Sports.

