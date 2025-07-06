  • home icon
  • NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Chicago Street Course Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 06, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Mexico City Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Chicago City Race (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at the Chicago Street Course for the Grant Park 165. A total of 40 drivers will contest the season’s 19th race over the 75 laps at the 2.2-mile-long track.

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman took the checkered flag at Chicago Street Course after Tyler Reddick.

The #48 Chevrolet driver will look to make it back-to-back Grant Park 165 wins and will start from the 11th position for Sunday’s (July 6) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago will wave at 2:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Grant Park 165's live action can be viewed on TNT Sports, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Shane van Gisbergen is on the pole for the Grant Park 165 at Chicago

Shane van Gisbergen, the driver of the #88 Trackhouse Racing, took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Grant Park 165. He scored the pole with a time of 88.338 and a speed of 1:29:656 mph during Sunday’s (July 6) Cup Series qualifying session.

Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell will start alongside SVG on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Carson Hocevar and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.

NASCAR Grant Park 165 starting lineup

Here’s the Cup Series Chicago Street Course race lineup:

  1. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  2. #71 - Michael McDowell
  3. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  6. #8 - Kyle Busch
  7. #60 - Ryan Preece
  8. #17 - Chris Buescher
  9. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  10. #3 - Austin Dillon
  11. #48 - Alex Bowman
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #20 - Christopher Bell
  14. #5 - Kyle Larson
  15. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  16. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  17. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  18. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  19. #13 - Will Brown
  20. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  21. #35 - Riley Herbst
  22. #1 - Ross Chastain
  23. #41 - Cole Custer
  24. #4 - Noah Gragson
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #38 - Zane Smith
  27. #2 - Austin Cindric
  28. #7 - Justin Haley
  29. #21 - Josh Berry
  30. #33 - Austin Hill
  31. #66 - Josh Bilicki
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #78 - Katherine Legge
  34. #43 - Erik Jones
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #10 - Ty Dillon
  37. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  38. #24 - William Byron
  39. #9 - Chase Elliott
  40. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Chicago Street Course for Sunday’s Grant Park 165 live on TNT Sports.

Edited by Yash Soni
