NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Circuit of the Americas Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Circuit of the Americas for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The season's third race will be contested by 37 drivers for 95 laps at the 2.356-mile-long road course.

Ad

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron took the checkered flag at the Circuit of the Americas after beating Christopher Bell. The #24 Chevrolet driver will look to win back-to-back EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and will start 15th on Sunday’s (March 2) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA is set to wave at 3:49 pm ET on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The live-action of the road course event can be viewed on FOX and MAX, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Tyler Reddick is on the pole for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA

23XI Racing driver and 2023 COTA winner Tyler Reddick took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. He scored the pole with a time of 98.076 and a speed of 88.095 mph during Saturday's qualifying session.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

His teammate Bubba Wallace will start alongside him in the front row on Sunday (March 2).

NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting lineup:

Here's the NASCAR Cup Series COTA lineup:

#45 - Tyler Reddick #23 - Bubba Wallace #9 - Chase Elliott #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez #88 - Shane van Gisbergen # #5 - Kyle Larson #8 - Kyle Busch #1 - Ross Chastain #34 - Todd Gilliland #11 - Denny Hamlin #16 - AJ Allmendinger #54 - Ty Gibbs #87 - Connor Zilisch * (i) #24 - William Byron #71 - Michael McDowell #4 - Noah Gragson #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #38 - Zane Smith #48 - Alex Bowman #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #22 - Joey Logano #17 - Chris Buescher #12 - Ryan Blaney #6 - Brad Keselowski #3 - Austin Dillon #60 - Ryan Preece #7 - Justin Haley #41 - Cole Custer #35 - Riley Herbst # #43 - Erik Jones #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #10 - Ty Dillon #21 - Josh Berry #2 - Austin Cindric #51 - Cody Ware

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback