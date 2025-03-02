NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Circuit of the Americas Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 02, 2025 13:07 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Practice - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Circuit of the Americas for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The season's third race will be contested by 37 drivers for 95 laps at the 2.356-mile-long road course.

Ad

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron took the checkered flag at the Circuit of the Americas after beating Christopher Bell. The #24 Chevrolet driver will look to win back-to-back EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and will start 15th on Sunday’s (March 2) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA is set to wave at 3:49 pm ET on Sunday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The live-action of the road course event can be viewed on FOX and MAX, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Tyler Reddick is on the pole for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA

23XI Racing driver and 2023 COTA winner Tyler Reddick took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. He scored the pole with a time of 98.076 and a speed of 88.095 mph during Saturday's qualifying session.

Ad
Ad

His teammate Bubba Wallace will start alongside him in the front row on Sunday (March 2).

NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting lineup:

Here's the NASCAR Cup Series COTA lineup:

  1. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  2. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  3. #9 - Chase Elliott
  4. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  5. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  6. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen #
  7. #5 - Kyle Larson
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #1 - Ross Chastain
  10. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #87 - Connor Zilisch * (i)
  15. #24 - William Byron
  16. #71 - Michael McDowell
  17. #4 - Noah Gragson
  18. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #38 - Zane Smith
  21. #48 - Alex Bowman
  22. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  23. #22 - Joey Logano
  24. #17 - Chris Buescher
  25. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  26. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  27. #3 - Austin Dillon
  28. #60 - Ryan Preece
  29. #7 - Justin Haley
  30. #41 - Cole Custer
  31. #35 - Riley Herbst #
  32. #43 - Erik Jones
  33. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  34. #10 - Ty Dillon
  35. #21 - Josh Berry
  36. #2 - Austin Cindric
  37. #51 - Cody Ware

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी