NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 02, 2025 16:05 GMT
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium - Qualifying Heat - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to begin at Bowman Gray Stadium with the Cook Out Clash, an exhibition event. The first race of the season will be contested between 23 drivers for 200 laps at the 0.25-mile flat oval in a permanent stadium.

20 out of 23 drivers are already locked in for this year’s Clash. The remaining three spots will be awarded to the top 2 finishers through the Last Chance Qualifier Race and final via driver points provisional.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is set to wave at 8:20 pm ET on Sunday (February 2).

also-read-trending Trending

The live-action of Sunday’s exhibition-styler Clash event can be watched on FOX and MAX, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Last year, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag at Bowman after beating his former teammate Kyle Busch in the closing laps. The #11 JGR will look to win back-to-back Clash, and he will start third on Sunday’s main event.

Chase Elliott is on the pole for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

NASCAR Cup Series most popular driver, Chase Elliott, has secured the Busch Light Pole at Bowman Gray for the first time in his career in an exhibition-style event. He scored the pole after winning his heat 1 race, leading all 25 laps. He also scored the pole for the first heat race with a time of 14.115 and a speed of 63.970 mph during the qualifying session.

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher, who won heat 2, will start alongside Elliott in the front row.

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium starting lineup:

  1. #9 - Chase Elliott
  2. #17 - Chris Buescher
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  6. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #22 - Joey Logano
  8. #20 - Christopher Bell
  9. #4 - Noah Gragson
  10. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  11. #24 - William Byron
  12. #60 - Ryan Preece
  13. #8 - Kyle Busch
  14. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  16. #2 - Austin Cindric
  17. #1 - Ross Chastain
  18. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  19. #48 - Alex Bowman
  20. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  21. #TBD - Last Chance Qualifier (Winner)
  22. #TBD - Last Chance Qualifier (Second place)
  23. #12 - Ryan Blaney (Points Provisional)

Edited by Yash Soni
