NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Darlington Raceway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 06, 2025 12:49 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400. Thirty-eight drivers will contest the season’s eighth race for 293 laps at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track.

Last year, RFK Racing driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski took the checkered flag at the Darlington Raceway after beating Ty Gibbs.

The #6 Ford driver will look to win back-to-back Goodyear 400s and will start 20th for Sunday’s (April 6) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington is set to wave at 3:12 pm ET on Sunday.

The live action of the eighth race of the season can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

William Byron is on the pole for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Goodyear 400. He scored the pole with a time of 28.774s and a speed of 170.904 mph during Saturday's Cup Series qualifying session. This is the 16th career pole in the series for Byron.

RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece will start alongside Byron in the front row on Sunday.

NASCAR Goodyear 400 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Darlington Raceway race lineup:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #60 - Ryan Preece
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  5. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  6. #2 - Austin Cindric
  7. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #71 - Michael McDowell
  11. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  12. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  13. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #38 - Zane Smith
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #5 - Kyle Larson
  20. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  21. #7 - Justin Haley
  22. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  23. #3 - Austin Dillon
  24. #21 - Josh Berry
  25. #1 - Ross Chastain
  26. #4 - Noah Gragson
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  29. #10 - Ty Dillon
  30. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  31. #41 - Cole Custer
  32. #35 - Riley Herbst
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #43 - Erik Jones
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  37. #33 - Austin Hill
  38. #44 - JJ Yeley
