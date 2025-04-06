NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Darlington Raceway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400. Thirty-eight drivers will contest the season’s eighth race for 293 laps at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track.

Last year, RFK Racing driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski took the checkered flag at the Darlington Raceway after beating Ty Gibbs.

The #6 Ford driver will look to win back-to-back Goodyear 400s and will start 20th for Sunday’s (April 6) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington is set to wave at 3:12 pm ET on Sunday.

The live action of the eighth race of the season can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

William Byron is on the pole for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Goodyear 400. He scored the pole with a time of 28.774s and a speed of 170.904 mph during Saturday's Cup Series qualifying session. This is the 16th career pole in the series for Byron.

RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece will start alongside Byron in the front row on Sunday.

NASCAR Goodyear 400 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Darlington Raceway race lineup:

#24 - William Byron #60 - Ryan Preece #11 - Denny Hamlin #19 - Chase Briscoe #23 - Bubba Wallace #2 - Austin Cindric #45 - Tyler Reddick #8 - Kyle Busch #12 - Ryan Blaney #71 - Michael McDowell #54 - Ty Gibbs #34 - Todd Gilliland #77 - Carson Hocevar #17 - Chris Buescher #9 - Chase Elliott #38 - Zane Smith #20 - Christopher Bell #22 - Joey Logano #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #3 - Austin Dillon #21 - Josh Berry #1 - Ross Chastain #4 - Noah Gragson #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #10 - Ty Dillon #99 - Daniel Suarez #41 - Cole Custer #35 - Riley Herbst #48 - Alex Bowman #43 - Erik Jones #51 - Cody Ware #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #33 - Austin Hill #44 - JJ Yeley

