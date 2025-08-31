NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Darlington Raceway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 31, 2025 18:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500. A total of 38 drivers will contest the season’s first playoff race over the 367 laps at the 1.366-mile-long track.

Ad

Last year, Chase Briscoe took the checkered flag at Darlington Raceway after beating Kyle Busch. The #19 Toyota driver will look to make it back-to-back Cook Out Southern 500 wins and will start from the second position for Sunday’s (August 31) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington will wave at 6:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Ad
Trending
Ad

The Cook Out Southern 500’s live action can be viewed on NBC Sports, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

Denny Hamlin, the driver of the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, took the early upper hand as he will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500. He won the pole with a time of 28.694 and a speed of 171.381 mph during Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying session.

Ad

Chase Briscoe will start alongside him on the front row on Saturday. Meanwhile, Josh Berry and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.

NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 starting lineup

Here’s the Cup Series Darlington Raceway race lineup:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  2. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  3. #21 - Josh Berry (P)
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  6. #1 - Ross Chastain (P)
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  8. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P)
  9. #3 - Austin Dillon (P)
  10. #2 - Austin Cindric (P)
  11. #24 - William Byron (P)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #7 - Justin Haley
  14. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  17. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  18. #41 - Cole Custer
  19. #43 - Erik Jones
  20. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (P) (R)
  21. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  22. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  23. #8 - Kyle Busch
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #71 - Michael McDowell
  26. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  27. #60 - Ryan Preece
  28. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman (P)
  30. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  31. #10 - Ty Dillon
  32. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  33. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  34. #4 - Noah Gragson
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #44 - Derek Kraus
  38. #66 - Timmy Hill (i)

Fans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 live on USA Network.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications