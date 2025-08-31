NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Darlington Raceway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500. A total of 38 drivers will contest the season’s first playoff race over the 367 laps at the 1.366-mile-long track.Last year, Chase Briscoe took the checkered flag at Darlington Raceway after beating Kyle Busch. The #19 Toyota driver will look to make it back-to-back Cook Out Southern 500 wins and will start from the second position for Sunday’s (August 31) main event.What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington will wave at 6:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.The Cook Out Southern 500’s live action can be viewed on NBC Sports, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the Cook Out Southern 500 at DarlingtonDenny Hamlin, the driver of the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, took the early upper hand as he will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500. He won the pole with a time of 28.694 and a speed of 171.381 mph during Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying session.Chase Briscoe will start alongside him on the front row on Saturday. Meanwhile, Josh Berry and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 starting lineupHere’s the Cup Series Darlington Raceway race lineup:#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#21 - Josh Berry (P)#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#3 - Austin Dillon (P)#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#24 - William Byron (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#7 - Justin Haley#22 - Joey Logano (P)#17 - Chris Buescher#54 - Ty Gibbs#99 - Daniel Suárez#41 - Cole Custer#43 - Erik Jones#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (P) (R)#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#8 - Kyle Busch#38 - Zane Smith#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#60 - Ryan Preece#34 - Todd Gilliland#48 - Alex Bowman (P)#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#10 - Ty Dillon#6 - Brad Keselowski#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#4 - Noah Gragson#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#51 - Cody Ware#44 - Derek Kraus#66 - Timmy Hill (i)Fans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 live on USA Network.