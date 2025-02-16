NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Daytona International Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to begin at Daytona International Speedway with the Daytona 500. The first race of the season will be contested between 41 drivers for 200 laps at the 2.5-mile tri-oval superspeedway.

Ad

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron took the checkered flag at Daytona after Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric, who were running second and third, slid wildly through the infield to the white flag when the former tried to pass Byron for the lead. The #24 HMS will look to win back-to-back “The Great American Race,” and he will start fifth on Sunday’s main event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Daytona 500 is set to wave at 2 pm ET on Sunday, February 16.

The live-action of the iconic 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener can be watched on FOX, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the Daytona 500 at Daytona

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe has secured the pole at Daytona for the first time in his career. He scored the pole with a time of 49.249 and a speed of 182.745 mph during the qualifying session.

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric will start alongside Briscoe in the front row.

Ad

Daytona 500 starting lineup:

#19 - Chase Briscoe #2 - Austin Cindric #23 - Bubba Wallace #43 - Erik Jones #24 - William Byron #17 - Chris Buescher #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #1 - Ross Chastain #22 - Joey Logano #45 - Tyler Reddick #01 - Corey LaJoie #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #34 - Todd Gilliland #3 - Austin Dillon #12 - Ryan Blaney #9 - Chase Elliott #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #40 - Justin Allgaier (i) #20 - Christopher Bell #8 - Kyle Busch #5 - Kyle Larson #54 - Ty Gibbs #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #71 - Michael McDowell #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #60 - Ryan Preece #51 - Cody Ware #21 - Josh Berry #41 - Cole Custer #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #4 - Noah Gragson #77 - Carson Hocevar #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #99 - Daniel Suárez #38 - Zane Smith #48 - Alex Bowman #56 - Martin Truex Jr. #84 - Jimmie Johnson #91 - Helio Castroneves

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"