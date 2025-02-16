  • home icon
NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Daytona International Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 16, 2025 10:00 GMT
NASCAR: Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to begin at Daytona International Speedway with the Daytona 500. The first race of the season will be contested between 41 drivers for 200 laps at the 2.5-mile tri-oval superspeedway.

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron took the checkered flag at Daytona after Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric, who were running second and third, slid wildly through the infield to the white flag when the former tried to pass Byron for the lead. The #24 HMS will look to win back-to-back “The Great American Race,” and he will start fifth on Sunday’s main event.

also-read-trending Trending

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Daytona 500 is set to wave at 2 pm ET on Sunday, February 16.

The live-action of the iconic 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener can be watched on FOX, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the Daytona 500 at Daytona

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe has secured the pole at Daytona for the first time in his career. He scored the pole with a time of 49.249 and a speed of 182.745 mph during the qualifying session.

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric will start alongside Briscoe in the front row.

Daytona 500 starting lineup:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  4. #43 - Erik Jones
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #17 - Chris Buescher
  7. #10 - Ty Dillon
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #1 - Ross Chastain
  10. #22 - Joey Logano
  11. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  12. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  17. #9 - Chase Elliott
  18. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #40 - Justin Allgaier (i)
  20. #20 - Christopher Bell
  21. #8 - Kyle Busch
  22. #5 - Kyle Larson
  23. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  24. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  25. #71 - Michael McDowell
  26. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  27. #60 - Ryan Preece
  28. #51 - Cody Ware
  29. #21 - Josh Berry
  30. #41 - Cole Custer
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #4 - Noah Gragson
  33. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  34. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  35. #7 - Justin Haley
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  37. #38 - Zane Smith
  38. #48 - Alex Bowman
  39. #56 - Martin Truex Jr.
  40. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  41. #91 - Helio Castroneves

