NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Daytona International Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. A total of 40 drivers will contest the season’s 26th race over the 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway.Last year, Harrison Burton took the checkered flag at Daytona International Speedway after beating Kyle Busch. Burton has not entered this year’s Daytona summer event and currently competes full-time in the Xfinity Series.What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona will wave at 7:55 p.m. ET on Saturday.The Coke Zero Sugar 400’s live action can be viewed on NBC Sports, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.Ryan Blaney is on the pole for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at DaytonaRyan Blaney, the driver of the #12 Ford for Team Penske, took the early upper hand as he will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. Blaney was awarded the pole after Friday’s qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather.Alex Bowman will start alongside Blaney on the front row on Saturday. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano will start from the second row.NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineupHere’s the Cup Series Daytona International Speedway race lineup:#12 - Ryan Blaney#48 - Alex Bowman#5 - Kyle Larson#22 - Joey Logano#2 - Austin Cindric#11 - Denny Hamlin#3 - Austin Dillon#24 - William Byron#19 - Chase Briscoe#6 - Brad Keselowski#21 - Josh Berry#99 - Daniel Suárez#38 - Zane Smith#8 - Kyle Busch#20 - Christopher Bell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#54 - Ty Gibbs#1 - Ross Chastain#71 - Michael McDowell#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#23 - Bubba Wallace#10 - Ty Dillon#17 - Chris Buescher#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick#34 - Todd Gilliland#41 - Cole Custer#9 - Chase Elliott#60 - Ryan Preece#4 - Noah Gragson#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#51 - Cody Ware#33 - Austin Hill (i)#7 - Justin Haley#78 - B. J. McLeod (i)#66 - Casey Mears#44 - Joey Gase (i)Fans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Daytona International Speedway for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 live on USA Network.