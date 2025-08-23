NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Daytona International Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 23, 2025 19:30 GMT
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. A total of 40 drivers will contest the season’s 26th race over the 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway.

Last year, Harrison Burton took the checkered flag at Daytona International Speedway after beating Kyle Busch. Burton has not entered this year’s Daytona summer event and currently competes full-time in the Xfinity Series.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona will wave at 7:55 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400’s live action can be viewed on NBC Sports, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Ryan Blaney is on the pole for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

Ryan Blaney, the driver of the #12 Ford for Team Penske, took the early upper hand as he will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. Blaney was awarded the pole after Friday’s qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather.

Alex Bowman will start alongside Blaney on the front row on Saturday. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano will start from the second row.

NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup

Here’s the Cup Series Daytona International Speedway race lineup:

  1. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  2. #48 - Alex Bowman
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #22 - Joey Logano
  5. #2 - Austin Cindric
  6. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  7. #3 - Austin Dillon
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  10. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  11. #21 - Josh Berry
  12. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  13. #38 - Zane Smith
  14. #8 - Kyle Busch
  15. #20 - Christopher Bell
  16. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  17. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  18. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  19. #1 - Ross Chastain
  20. #71 - Michael McDowell
  21. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #10 - Ty Dillon
  24. #17 - Chris Buescher
  25. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #9 - Chase Elliott
  31. #60 - Ryan Preece
  32. #4 - Noah Gragson
  33. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  34. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  37. #7 - Justin Haley
  38. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  39. #66 - Casey Mears
  40. #44 - Joey Gase (i)

Fans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Daytona International Speedway for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 live on USA Network.

Edited by Yash Soni
