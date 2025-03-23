NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Homestead-Miami Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Straight Talk Wireless 400. Thirty-seven drivers will contest the season’s sixth race for 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long oval track.

Ad

Last year, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag at the Homestead-Miami Speedway after beating Ryan Blaney. The #45 Toyota driver will look to win back-to-back Straight Talk Wireless 400s and will start 20th for Sunday’s (March 23) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami is set to wave at 3:12 pm ET on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The live-action of the sixth race of the season can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Alex Bowman is on the pole for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 400. He scored the pole with a time of 31.982 and a speed of 168.845 mph during Saturday's Cup Series qualifying session. This is the seventh career pole in the series for Bowman.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last week's Las Vegas winner, Josh Berry, will start alongside Bowman in the front row on Sunday.

NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 400 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead-Miami Speedway race lineup:

#48 - Alex Bowman #21 - Josh Berry #4 - Noah Gragson #19 - Chase Briscoe #24 - William Byron #12 - Ryan Blaney #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #2 - Austin Cindric #23 - Bubba Wallace #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #22 - Joey Logano #54 - Ty Gibbs #5 - Kyle Larson #77 - Carson Hocevar #20 - Christopher Bell #38 - Zane Smith #9 - Chase Elliott #35 - Riley Herbst #45 - Tyler Reddick #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #11 - Denny Hamlin #41 - Cole Custer #1 - Ross Chastain #71 - Michael McDowell #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #43 - Erik Jones #34 - Todd Gilliland #3 - Austin Dillon #60 - Ryan Preece #6 - Brad Keselowski #99 - Daniel Suarez #10 - Ty Dillon #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #51 - Cody Ware #44 - JJ Yeley

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback