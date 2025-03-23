NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Homestead-Miami Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 23, 2025 12:18 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Miami (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Straight Talk Wireless 400. Thirty-seven drivers will contest the season’s sixth race for 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long oval track.

Last year, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag at the Homestead-Miami Speedway after beating Ryan Blaney. The #45 Toyota driver will look to win back-to-back Straight Talk Wireless 400s and will start 20th for Sunday’s (March 23) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami is set to wave at 3:12 pm ET on Sunday.

The live-action of the sixth race of the season can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Alex Bowman is on the pole for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 400. He scored the pole with a time of 31.982 and a speed of 168.845 mph during Saturday's Cup Series qualifying session. This is the seventh career pole in the series for Bowman.

Last week's Las Vegas winner, Josh Berry, will start alongside Bowman in the front row on Sunday.

NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 400 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead-Miami Speedway race lineup:

  1. #48 - Alex Bowman
  2. #21 - Josh Berry
  3. #4 - Noah Gragson
  4. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  8. #2 - Austin Cindric
  9. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  10. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  11. #17 - Chris Buescher
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #5 - Kyle Larson
  15. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #38 - Zane Smith
  18. #9 - Chase Elliott
  19. #35 - Riley Herbst
  20. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  21. #7 - Justin Haley
  22. #8 - Kyle Busch
  23. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #1 - Ross Chastain
  26. #71 - Michael McDowell
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  30. #3 - Austin Dillon
  31. #60 - Ryan Preece
  32. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  33. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  34. #10 - Ty Dillon
  35. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #44 - JJ Yeley

Edited by Yash Soni
