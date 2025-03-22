NASCAR at Homestead-Miami Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 22, 2025 19:41 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 grid is set (Source: Getty Images)

After the Pennzoil 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, for the Straight Talk Wireless 400. The sixth race of the season will go live on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

The Homestead-Miami race will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long oval track. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 267 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Homestead-Miami. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Who is on pole for Straight Talk Wireless 400?

In Saturday’s (March 22) Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 31.982 and a speed of 168.845 mph. It marked Bowman’s seventh pole of his career.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry will share the front row with Bowman after a lap of 168.460 mph.

The pair will be followed by Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, and Daytona 500 winner William Byron in the top five. Ryan Blaney, John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace, and AJ Allmendinger completed the top 10.

Ad

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, will start 12th, while the defending winner of the event, Tyler Reddick, will start 20th on Sunday.

2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #48 - Alex Bowman
  2. #21 - Josh Berry
  3. #4 - Noah Gragson
  4. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  8. #2 - Austin Cindric
  9. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  10. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  11. #17 - Chris Buescher
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #5 - Kyle Larson
  15. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #38 - Zane Smith
  18. #9 - Chase Elliott
  19. #35 - Riley Herbst
  20. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  21. #7 - Justin Haley
  22. #8 - Kyle Busch
  23. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #1 - Ross Chastain
  26. #71 - Michael McDowell
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  30. #3 - Austin Dillon
  31. #60 - Ryan Preece
  32. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  33. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  34. #10 - Ty Dillon
  35. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #44 - JJ Yeley

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Homestead-Miami Speedway for Sunday’s 27th annual Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी