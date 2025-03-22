NASCAR at Homestead-Miami Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400

After the Pennzoil 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, for the Straight Talk Wireless 400. The sixth race of the season will go live on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23.

The Homestead-Miami race will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long oval track. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 267 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Homestead-Miami. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Who is on pole for Straight Talk Wireless 400?

In Saturday’s (March 22) Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 31.982 and a speed of 168.845 mph. It marked Bowman’s seventh pole of his career.

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry will share the front row with Bowman after a lap of 168.460 mph.

The pair will be followed by Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, and Daytona 500 winner William Byron in the top five. Ryan Blaney, John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace, and AJ Allmendinger completed the top 10.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, will start 12th, while the defending winner of the event, Tyler Reddick, will start 20th on Sunday.

2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#48 - Alex Bowman #21 - Josh Berry #4 - Noah Gragson #19 - Chase Briscoe #24 - William Byron #12 - Ryan Blaney #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #2 - Austin Cindric #23 - Bubba Wallace #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #22 - Joey Logano #54 - Ty Gibbs #5 - Kyle Larson #77 - Carson Hocevar #20 - Christopher Bell #38 - Zane Smith #9 - Chase Elliott #35 - Riley Herbst #45 - Tyler Reddick #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #11 - Denny Hamlin #41 - Cole Custer #1 - Ross Chastain #71 - Michael McDowell #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #43 - Erik Jones #34 - Todd Gilliland #3 - Austin Dillon #60 - Ryan Preece #6 - Brad Keselowski #99 - Daniel Suarez #10 - Ty Dillon #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #51 - Cody Ware #44 - JJ Yeley

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Homestead-Miami Speedway for Sunday’s 27th annual Straight Talk Wireless 400.

