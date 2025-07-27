NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 27, 2025 12:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400. A total of 39 drivers will contest the season’s 22nd race over the 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long track.

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson took the checkered flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after beating Tyler Reddick. The #5 Chevrolet driver will look to make it back-to-back Brickyard 400 wins and will start from the 13th position for Sunday’s (July 27) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indy will wave at 2:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 27.

The Brickyard 400's live action can be viewed on TNT Sports, while radio coverage will be available at IMS Radio and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the Brickyard 400 at Indy

Chase Briscoe, the driver of the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, took the early upper hand by claiming the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Brickyard 400. He won the pole with a time of 49.149 and a speed of 183.117 during Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying session.

Bubba Wallace will start alongside Briscoe on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Erik Jones and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.

NASCAR Brickyard 400 starting lineup

Here’s the Cup Series Indianapolis Motor Speedway race lineup:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  3. #43 - Erik Jones
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  6. #24 - William Byron
  7. #17 - Chris Buescher
  8. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  9. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  10. #2 - Austin Cindric
  11. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  12. #8 - Kyle Busch
  13. #5 - Kyle Larson
  14. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  15. #22 - Joey Logano
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #4 - Noah Gragson
  19. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  20. #3 - Austin Dillon
  21. #48 - Alex Bowman
  22. #71 - Michael McDowell
  23. #60 - Ryan Preece
  24. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  25. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  26. #10 - Ty Dillon
  27. #38 - Zane Smith
  28. #7 - Justin Haley
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #9 - Chase Elliott
  31. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #1 - Ross Chastain
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #62- Jesse Love (i)
  36. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  37. #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  38. #78 - Katherine Legge
  39. #11 - Denny Hamlin
Edited by Yash Soni
