NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400. A total of 39 drivers will contest the season’s 22nd race over the 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long track.Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson took the checkered flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after beating Tyler Reddick. The #5 Chevrolet driver will look to make it back-to-back Brickyard 400 wins and will start from the 13th position for Sunday’s (July 27) main event.What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indy will wave at 2:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 27.The Brickyard 400's live action can be viewed on TNT Sports, while radio coverage will be available at IMS Radio and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the Brickyard 400 at IndyChase Briscoe, the driver of the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, took the early upper hand by claiming the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Brickyard 400. He won the pole with a time of 49.149 and a speed of 183.117 during Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying session.Bubba Wallace will start alongside Briscoe on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Erik Jones and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.NASCAR Brickyard 400 starting lineupHere’s the Cup Series Indianapolis Motor Speedway race lineup:#19 - Chase Briscoe#23 - Bubba Wallace#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick#54 - Ty Gibbs#24 - William Byron#17 - Chris Buescher#77 - Carson Hocevar#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#2 - Austin Cindric#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#8 - Kyle Busch#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#22 - Joey Logano#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#4 - Noah Gragson#34 - Todd Gilliland#3 - Austin Dillon#48 - Alex Bowman#71 - Michael McDowell#60 - Ryan Preece#12 - Ryan Blaney#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#10 - Ty Dillon#38 - Zane Smith#7 - Justin Haley#41 - Cole Custer#9 - Chase Elliott#99 - Daniel Suárez#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#1 - Ross Chastain#51 - Cody Ware#62- Jesse Love (i)#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#66 - Josh Bilicki (i)#78 - Katherine Legge#11 - Denny Hamlin