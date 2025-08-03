NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Iowa Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 03, 2025 14:35 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at the Iowa Speedway for the Iowa Corn 350. A total of 37 drivers will contest the season’s 23rd race over the 350 laps at the 0.875-mile-long track.

Last year, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag at Iowa Speedway after beating William Byron. The #12 Ford driver will look to make it back-to-back Iowa Corn 350 wins and will start from the sixth position for Sunday’s (August 3) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa will wave at 3:35 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 3.

The Iowa Corn 350's live action can be viewed on USA Network, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa

Chase Briscoe, the driver of the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, took the early upper hand by claiming the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350. He won the pole with a time of 23.004 and a speed of 136.933 mph during Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying session.

William Byron will start alongside Briscoe on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson and Austin Cindric will start from the second row.

NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 starting lineup

Here’s the Cup Series Iowa Speedway race lineup:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #2 - Austin Cindric
  5. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott
  9. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  10. #7 - Justin Haley
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #21 - Josh Berry
  13. #71 - Michael McDowell
  14. #22 - Joey Logano
  15. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  16. #48 - Alex Bowman
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #3 - Austin Dillon
  19. #41 - Cole Custer
  20. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  21. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  22. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  25. #43 - Erik Jones
  26. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  27. #17 - Chris Buescher
  28. #1 - Ross Chastain
  29. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #4 - Noah Gragson
  32. #10 - Ty Dillon
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #66 - Joey Gase (i)
  37. #8 - Kyle Busch
Edited by Yash Soni
