NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Iowa Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at the Iowa Speedway for the Iowa Corn 350. A total of 37 drivers will contest the season’s 23rd race over the 350 laps at the 0.875-mile-long track.Last year, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag at Iowa Speedway after beating William Byron. The #12 Ford driver will look to make it back-to-back Iowa Corn 350 wins and will start from the sixth position for Sunday’s (August 3) main event.What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa will wave at 3:35 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 3.The Iowa Corn 350's live action can be viewed on USA Network, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the Iowa Corn 350 at IowaChase Briscoe, the driver of the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, took the early upper hand by claiming the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350. He won the pole with a time of 23.004 and a speed of 136.933 mph during Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying session.William Byron will start alongside Briscoe on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson and Austin Cindric will start from the second row.NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 starting lineupHere’s the Cup Series Iowa Speedway race lineup:#19 - Chase Briscoe#24 - William Byron#5 - Kyle Larson#2 - Austin Cindric#6 - Brad Keselowski#12 - Ryan Blaney#77 - Carson Hocevar#9 - Chase Elliott#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#7 - Justin Haley#11 - Denny Hamlin#21 - Josh Berry#71 - Michael McDowell#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#48 - Alex Bowman#20 - Christopher Bell#3 - Austin Dillon#41 - Cole Custer#54 - Ty Gibbs#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#45 - Tyler Reddick#38 - Zane Smith#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#43 - Erik Jones#99 - Daniel Suárez#17 - Chris Buescher#1 - Ross Chastain#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#4 - Noah Gragson#10 - Ty Dillon#60 - Ryan Preece#34 - Todd Gilliland#51 - Cody Ware#66 - Joey Gase (i)#8 - Kyle Busch