NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Kansas Speedway Cup Series playoff race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400. A total of 37 drivers will contest the season’s fifth playoff race over the 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track.Last year, it was Ross Chastain who took the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway after beating William Byron. The #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet driver will look to make it back-to-back Hollywood Casino 400 wins and will start from the ninth position for Sunday’s (September 28) main event.What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas will wave at 3:05p.m. ET on Sunday.The live coverage of the Hollywood Casino 400 will be available on NBC Sports, while MRN and SiriusXM Radio will provide the radio broadcast in the United States.Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the Hollywood Casino 400 at KansasChase Briscoe, the driver of the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, took the early upper hand as he will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400. He won the pole with a time of 29.987 and a speed of 180.087 mph during Sunday’s Cup Series qualifying session.Denny Hamlin will start alongside him on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will start from the second row.NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 starting lineupHere is the Cup Series Kansas Speedway race lineup:#19 - Chase Briscoe#11 - Denny Hamlin#5 - Kyle Larson#9 - Chase Elliott#20 - Christopher Bell#77 - Carson Hocevar#23 - Bubba Wallace#54 - Ty Gibbs#1 - Ross Chastain#43 - Erik Jones#24 - William Byron#45 - Tyler Reddick#21 - Josh Berry#4 - Noah Gragson#17 - Chris Buescher#3 - Austin Dillon#48 - Alex Bowman#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.#60 - Ryan Preece#16 - AJ Allmendinger#71 - Michael McDowell#7 - Justin Haley#34 - Todd Gilliland#88 - Shane Van Gisbergen#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#2 - Austin Cindric#41 - Cole Custer#38 - Zane Smith#8 - Kyle Busch#99 - Daniel Suarez#6 - Brad Keselowski#35 - Riley Herbst#10 - Ty Dillon#51-Cody Ware#22 - Joey Logano#44 - JJ Yeley#12 - Ryan BlaneyFans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 live on the USA Network.