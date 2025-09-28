NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Kansas Speedway Cup Series playoff race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 28, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400. A total of 37 drivers will contest the season’s fifth playoff race over the 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track.

Last year, it was Ross Chastain who took the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway after beating William Byron. The #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet driver will look to make it back-to-back Hollywood Casino 400 wins and will start from the ninth position for Sunday’s (September 28) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas will wave at 3:05p.m. ET on Sunday.

The live coverage of the Hollywood Casino 400 will be available on NBC Sports, while MRN and SiriusXM Radio will provide the radio broadcast in the United States.

Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas

Chase Briscoe, the driver of the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, took the early upper hand as he will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400. He won the pole with a time of 29.987 and a speed of 180.087 mph during Sunday’s Cup Series qualifying session.

Denny Hamlin will start alongside him on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will start from the second row.

NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 starting lineup

Here is the Cup Series Kansas Speedway race lineup:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #9 - Chase Elliott
  5. #20 - Christopher Bell
  6. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  7. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  8. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  9. #1 - Ross Chastain
  10. #43 - Erik Jones
  11. #24 - William Byron
  12. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  13. #21 - Josh Berry
  14. #4 - Noah Gragson
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  19. #60 - Ryan Preece
  20. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  21. #71 - Michael McDowell
  22. #7 - Justin Haley
  23. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  24. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #2 - Austin Cindric
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #38 - Zane Smith
  29. #8 - Kyle Busch
  30. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  31. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  32. #35 - Riley Herbst
  33. #10 - Ty Dillon
  34. #51-Cody Ware
  35. #22 - Joey Logano
  36. #44 - JJ Yeley
  37. #12 - Ryan Blaney

Fans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 live on the USA Network.

More from Sportskeeda
