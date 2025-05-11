NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Kansas Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Kansas Speedway for the AdventHealth 400. Thirty-eight drivers will contest the season’s 12th race for 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson took the checkered flag at the Kansas Speedway after beating Chris Buescher.

The #5 HMS Chevrolet driver will look to win back-to-back AdventHealth 400s and will start from the pole for Sunday’s (May 11) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas is set to wave at 3:13 pm ET on Sunday.

The live action of the 12th race of the season can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Kyle Larson is on the pole for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas

The defending Kansas spring race winner, Kyle Larson, took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400. He scored the pole with a time of 29.391 and a speed of 183.730 mph during Saturday's (May 10) Cup Series qualifying session, his first pole of the season.

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher will start alongside Larson in the front row on Sunday. Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick are in the second row.

NASCAR AdventHealth 400 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Kansas Speedway race lineup:

#5 - Kyle Larson #17 - Chris Buescher #20 - Christopher Bell #45 - Tyler Reddick #22 - Joey Logano #54 - Ty Gibbs #24 - William Byron #99 - Daniel Suarez #9 - Chase Elliott #12 - Ryan Blaney #71 - Michael McDowell #7 - Justin Haley #2 - Austin Cindric #11 - Denny Hamlin #23 - Bubba Wallace #43 - Erik Jones #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #38 - Zane Smith #19 - Chase Briscoe #3 - Austin Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #77 - Carson Hocevar #34 - Todd Gilliland #4 - Noah Gragson #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #1 - Ross Chastain #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #67 - Corey Heim #10 - Ty Dillon #60 - Ryan Preece #41 - Cole Custer #33 - Jesse Love #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #8 - Kyle Busch #6 - Brad Keselowski #51 - Cody Ware #21 - Josh Berry

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400.

