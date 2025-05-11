  • home icon
NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Kansas Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified May 11, 2025 12:30 GMT
NASCAR: AdventHealth 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Kansas Speedway for the AdventHealth 400. Thirty-eight drivers will contest the season’s 12th race for 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson took the checkered flag at the Kansas Speedway after beating Chris Buescher.

The #5 HMS Chevrolet driver will look to win back-to-back AdventHealth 400s and will start from the pole for Sunday’s (May 11) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas is set to wave at 3:13 pm ET on Sunday.

The live action of the 12th race of the season can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Kyle Larson is on the pole for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas

The defending Kansas spring race winner, Kyle Larson, took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400. He scored the pole with a time of 29.391 and a speed of 183.730 mph during Saturday's (May 10) Cup Series qualifying session, his first pole of the season.

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher will start alongside Larson in the front row on Sunday. Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick are in the second row.

NASCAR AdventHealth 400 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Kansas Speedway race lineup:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #17 - Chris Buescher
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #22 - Joey Logano
  6. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  7. #24 - William Byron
  8. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  11. #71 - Michael McDowell
  12. #7 - Justin Haley
  13. #2 - Austin Cindric
  14. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  15. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  16. #43 - Erik Jones
  17. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #38 - Zane Smith
  19. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  20. #3 - Austin Dillon
  21. #48 - Alex Bowman
  22. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  23. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  24. #4 - Noah Gragson
  25. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  26. #1 - Ross Chastain
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. #67 - Corey Heim
  29. #10 - Ty Dillon
  30. #60 - Ryan Preece
  31. #41 - Cole Custer
  32. #33 - Jesse Love
  33. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  34. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  35. #8 - Kyle Busch
  36. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  37. #51 - Cody Ware
  38. #21 - Josh Berry

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400.

Edited by Yash Soni
