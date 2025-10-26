NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Martinsville Speedway Cup Series playoff race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500. A total of 37 drivers will contest the season’s ninth playoff race over the 500 laps at the 0.526-mile-short track.Last year, it was Ryan Blaney who took the checkered flag at Martinsville Speedway after beating Chase Elliott. The #12 Penske driver will look to make it back-to-back Xfinity 500 wins and will start from the 31st position for Sunday’s (October 26) main event.What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville will be waved at 2:17 p.m. ET on Sunday.The live coverage of the Xfinity 500 will be available on NBC Sports, while MRN and SiriusXM Radio will provide the radio broadcast in the United States.William Byron is on the pole for the Xfinity 500 at MartinsvilleWilliam Byron, driver of the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, took the early upper hand in qualifying and will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Xfinity 500. He won the pole with a time of 19.286 and a speed of 98.185 mph during Sunday’s Cup Series qualifying session.Ty Gibbs will start alongside him on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano will start from the second row.NASCAR Xfinity 500 starting lineupHere is the Cup Series Martinsville Speedway race lineup:#24 - William Byron (P)#54 - Ty Gibbs#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#22 - Joey Logano (P)#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#41 - Cole Custer#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#2 - Austin Cindric#71 - Michael McDowell#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#1 - Ross Chastain#45 - Tyler Reddick#77 - Carson Hocevar#34 - Todd Gilliland#48 - Alex Bowman#60 - Ryan Preece#6 - Brad Keselowski#3 - Austin Dillon#23 - Bubba Wallace#88 - Shane Van Gisbergen (R)#38 - Zane Smith#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#10 - Ty Dillon#21 - Josh Berry#43 - Erik Jones#17 - Chris Buescher#99 - Daniel Suárez#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#7 - Justin Haley#4 - Noah Gragson#51 - Cody Ware#66 - Casey Mears (i)Fans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 live on the USA Network.