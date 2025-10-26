  • NASCAR
  NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Martinsville Speedway Cup Series playoff race kick off?

NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Martinsville Speedway Cup Series playoff race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 26, 2025 14:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 (Source: Getty Images)
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500. A total of 37 drivers will contest the season’s ninth playoff race over the 500 laps at the 0.526-mile-short track.

Last year, it was Ryan Blaney who took the checkered flag at Martinsville Speedway after beating Chase Elliott. The #12 Penske driver will look to make it back-to-back Xfinity 500 wins and will start from the 31st position for Sunday’s (October 26) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville will be waved at 2:17 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The live coverage of the Xfinity 500 will be available on NBC Sports, while MRN and SiriusXM Radio will provide the radio broadcast in the United States.

William Byron is on the pole for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville

William Byron, driver of the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, took the early upper hand in qualifying and will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Xfinity 500. He won the pole with a time of 19.286 and a speed of 98.185 mph during Sunday’s Cup Series qualifying session.

Ty Gibbs will start alongside him on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano will start from the second row.

NASCAR Xfinity 500 starting lineup

Here is the Cup Series Martinsville Speedway race lineup:

  1. #24 - William Byron (P)
  2. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  4. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  5. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  6. #41 - Cole Custer
  7. #8 - Kyle Busch
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  9. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  10. #2 - Austin Cindric
  11. #71 - Michael McDowell
  12. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  13. #1 - Ross Chastain
  14. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  15. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  16. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #60 - Ryan Preece
  19. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  20. #3 - Austin Dillon
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  25. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  26. #10 - Ty Dillon
  27. #21 - Josh Berry
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #17 - Chris Buescher
  30. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  31. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  34. #7 - Justin Haley
  35. #4 - Noah Gragson
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #66 - Casey Mears (i)

Fans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 live on the USA Network.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
