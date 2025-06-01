  • home icon
NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Nashville Superspeedway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 01, 2025 17:08 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Nashville Superspeedway for the Cracker Barrel 400. 39 drivers will contest the season’s 14th race for the 300 laps at the 1.3-mile-long quad-oval track.

Last year, Team Penske driver Joey Logano took the checkered flag at the Nashville Superspeedway after beating Zane Smith.

The #22 Ford driver will look to win back-to-back Cracker Barrel 400s and will start from the ninth position for Sunday’s (June 1) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville is set to wave at 7:19 pm ET on Sunday (June 1).

The live action of the Cracker Barrel 400 can be viewed on Prime Video, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville

Chase Briscoe, the driver of the #19 JGR Toyota, took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400. He scored the pole with a time of 29.125s and a speed of 164.395 mph during Saturday’s (May 31) Cup Series qualifying session.

Joe Gibbs Racing veteran Denny Hamlin will start alongside Briscoe on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, William Byron and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.

NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Nashville Superspeedway race lineup:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #1 - Ross Chastain
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #71 - Michael McDowell
  9. #22 - Joey Logano
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher
  11. #9 - Chase Elliott
  12. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  13. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  14. #43 - Erik Jones
  15. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  16. #2 - Austin Cindric
  17. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  18. #7 - Justin Haley
  19. #60 - Ryan Preece
  20. #21 - Josh Berry
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  23. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  24. #48 - Alex Bowman
  25. #8 - Kyle Busch
  26. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  27. #38 - Zane Smith
  28. #5 - Kyle Larson
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #4 - Noah Gragson
  31. #10 - Ty Dillon
  32. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  33. #67 - Corey Heim
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  37. #35 - Riley Herbst
  38. #44 - JJ Yeley
  39. #66 - Chad Finchum
