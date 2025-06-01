NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Nashville Superspeedway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Nashville Superspeedway for the Cracker Barrel 400. 39 drivers will contest the season’s 14th race for the 300 laps at the 1.3-mile-long quad-oval track.

Last year, Team Penske driver Joey Logano took the checkered flag at the Nashville Superspeedway after beating Zane Smith.

The #22 Ford driver will look to win back-to-back Cracker Barrel 400s and will start from the ninth position for Sunday’s (June 1) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville is set to wave at 7:19 pm ET on Sunday (June 1).

The live action of the Cracker Barrel 400 can be viewed on Prime Video, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville

Chase Briscoe, the driver of the #19 JGR Toyota, took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400. He scored the pole with a time of 29.125s and a speed of 164.395 mph during Saturday’s (May 31) Cup Series qualifying session.

Joe Gibbs Racing veteran Denny Hamlin will start alongside Briscoe on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, William Byron and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.

NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Nashville Superspeedway race lineup:

#19 - Chase Briscoe #11 - Denny Hamlin #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #1 - Ross Chastain #6 - Brad Keselowski #20 - Christopher Bell #71 - Michael McDowell #22 - Joey Logano #17 - Chris Buescher #9 - Chase Elliott #23 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #43 - Erik Jones #12 - Ryan Blaney #2 - Austin Cindric #16 - AJ Allmendinger #7 - Justin Haley #60 - Ryan Preece #21 - Josh Berry #3 - Austin Dillon #54 - Ty Gibbs #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #48 - Alex Bowman #8 - Kyle Busch #77 - Carson Hocevar #38 - Zane Smith #5 - Kyle Larson #41 - Cole Custer #4 - Noah Gragson #10 - Ty Dillon #99 - Daniel Suarez #67 - Corey Heim #51 - Cody Ware #34 - Todd Gilliland #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #35 - Riley Herbst #44 - JJ Yeley #66 - Chad Finchum

