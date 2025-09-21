NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 21, 2025 14:00 GMT
NASCAR: USA TODAY 301 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Mobil 1 301. A total of 36 drivers will contest the season’s fourth playoff race over the 301 laps at the 1.058-mile-long track.

Last year, it was Christopher Bell who took the checkered flag at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after beating Chase Briscoe. The #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver will look to make it back-to-back Mobil 1 301 wins and will start from the 19th position for Sunday’s (September 21) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire will wave at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The live coverage of the Mobil 1 301 will be available on NBC Sports, while PRN and SiriusXM Radio will provide the radio broadcast in the United States.

Joey Logano is on the pole for the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire

Joey Logano, the driver of the #22 Ford for Team Penske, took the early upper hand as he will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Mobil 1 301. He won the pole with a time of 29.159 and a speed of 130.622 mph during Sunday’s Cup Series qualifying session.

Ryan Blaney will start alongside him on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Josh Berry and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.

NASCAR Mobil 1 301 starting lineup

Here is the Cup Series New Hampshire Motor Speedway race lineup:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  3. #21 - Josh Berry
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  7. #48 - Alex Bowman
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  10. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  11. #71 - Michael McDowell
  12. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #5 - Kyle Larson
  17. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  18. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #38 - Zane Smith
  21. #7 - Justin Haley
  22. #2 - Austin Cindric
  23. #60 - Ryan Preece
  24. #8 - Kyle Busch
  25. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #9 - Chase Elliott
  28. #3 - Austin Dillon
  29. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  30. #10 - Ty Dillon
  31. #41 - Cole Custer
  32. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  33. #4 - Noah Gragson
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #34 - Todd Gilliland

Fans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Mobil 1 301 live on the USA Network.

