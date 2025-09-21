NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Mobil 1 301. A total of 36 drivers will contest the season’s fourth playoff race over the 301 laps at the 1.058-mile-long track.Last year, it was Christopher Bell who took the checkered flag at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after beating Chase Briscoe. The #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver will look to make it back-to-back Mobil 1 301 wins and will start from the 19th position for Sunday’s (September 21) main event.What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire will wave at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.The live coverage of the Mobil 1 301 will be available on NBC Sports, while PRN and SiriusXM Radio will provide the radio broadcast in the United States.Joey Logano is on the pole for the Mobil 1 301 at New HampshireJoey Logano, the driver of the #22 Ford for Team Penske, took the early upper hand as he will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Mobil 1 301. He won the pole with a time of 29.159 and a speed of 130.622 mph during Sunday’s Cup Series qualifying session.Ryan Blaney will start alongside him on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Josh Berry and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.NASCAR Mobil 1 301 starting lineupHere is the Cup Series New Hampshire Motor Speedway race lineup:#22 - Joey Logano#12 - Ryan Blaney#21 - Josh Berry#45 - Tyler Reddick#24 - William Byron#77 - Carson Hocevar#48 - Alex Bowman#1 - Ross Chastain#11 - Denny Hamlin#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#71 - Michael McDowell#16 - A.J. Allmendinger#54 - Ty Gibbs#23 - Bubba Wallace#17 - Chris Buescher#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#38 - Zane Smith#7 - Justin Haley#2 - Austin Cindric#60 - Ryan Preece#8 - Kyle Busch#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#43 - Erik Jones#9 - Chase Elliott#3 - Austin Dillon#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#10 - Ty Dillon#41 - Cole Custer#99 - Daniel Suarez#4 - Noah Gragson#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#51 - Cody Ware#34 - Todd GillilandFans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Mobil 1 301 live on the USA Network.