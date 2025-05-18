NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 North Wilkesboro Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race. 23 drivers will contest the season’s second exhibition event for the 250 laps at the 0.625-mile short historic track.
Last year, Team Penske driver Joey Logano took the checkered flag at the North Wilkesboro Speedway after beating Denny Hamlin.
The #22 Penske Ford driver will look to win back-to-back All-Star Races and will start from the fourth position for Sunday’s (May 18) main event.
What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?
The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open and Race at North Wilkesboro is set to wave at 5:38 pm ET and 8:14 pm ET, respectively, on Sunday (May 18).
The live action of the All-Star Race can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.
Brad Keselowski is on the pole for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
Brad Keselowski, the driver of the #6 RFK Racing Ford, took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s All-Star Race. He scored the pole with a time of 87.363s and a speed of 77.264 mph during Friday’s (May 16) Cup Series qualifying session.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell will start alongside Keselowski on the front row on Sunday. Ross Chastain and the defending winner of the event, Joey Logano, will start from the second row.
NASCAR All-Star Open and Race starting lineup:
Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series North Wilkesboro Speedway race lineup:
All-Star Race lineup:
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #24 - William Byron
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #99 - Daniel Suarez
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
- #51 - Harrison Burton
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- TBD - All-Star Open winner
- TBD - All-Star Open runner-up
- TBD - Fan Vote Winner
NASCAR All-Star Open lineup:
- #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #35 - Riley Herbst
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #15 - Cody Ware
- #16 - AJ Allmendinger
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #66 - Chad Finchum
