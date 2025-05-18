NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 North Wilkesboro Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified May 18, 2025 18:05 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Open - Source: Imagn
NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race. 23 drivers will contest the season’s second exhibition event for the 250 laps at the 0.625-mile short historic track.

Last year, Team Penske driver Joey Logano took the checkered flag at the North Wilkesboro Speedway after beating Denny Hamlin.

The #22 Penske Ford driver will look to win back-to-back All-Star Races and will start from the fourth position for Sunday’s (May 18) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open and Race at North Wilkesboro is set to wave at 5:38 pm ET and 8:14 pm ET, respectively, on Sunday (May 18).

The live action of the All-Star Race can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Brad Keselowski is on the pole for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Brad Keselowski, the driver of the #6 RFK Racing Ford, took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s All-Star Race. He scored the pole with a time of 87.363s and a speed of 77.264 mph during Friday’s (May 16) Cup Series qualifying session.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell will start alongside Keselowski on the front row on Sunday. Ross Chastain and the defending winner of the event, Joey Logano, will start from the second row.

NASCAR All-Star Open and Race starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series North Wilkesboro Speedway race lineup:

All-Star Race lineup:

  1. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  2. #20 - Christopher Bell
  3. #1 - Ross Chastain
  4. #22 - Joey Logano
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #9 - Chase Elliott
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #48 - Alex Bowman
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher
  11. #21 - Josh Berry
  12. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  13. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  14. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #2 - Austin Cindric
  17. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  18. #51 - Harrison Burton
  19. #5 - Kyle Larson
  20. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  21. TBD - All-Star Open winner
  22. TBD - All-Star Open runner-up
  23. TBD - Fan Vote Winner
NASCAR All-Star Open lineup:

  1. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  2. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  3. #4 - Noah Gragson
  4. #71 - Michael McDowell
  5. #60 - Ryan Preece
  6. #38 - Zane Smith
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  9. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #41 - Cole Custer
  12. #43 - Erik Jones
  13. #35 - Riley Herbst
  14. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #15 - Cody Ware
  16. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  17. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  18. #66 - Chad Finchum
