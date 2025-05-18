NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 North Wilkesboro Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race. 23 drivers will contest the season’s second exhibition event for the 250 laps at the 0.625-mile short historic track.

Ad

Last year, Team Penske driver Joey Logano took the checkered flag at the North Wilkesboro Speedway after beating Denny Hamlin.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The #22 Penske Ford driver will look to win back-to-back All-Star Races and will start from the fourth position for Sunday’s (May 18) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open and Race at North Wilkesboro is set to wave at 5:38 pm ET and 8:14 pm ET, respectively, on Sunday (May 18).

Ad

The live action of the All-Star Race can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Brad Keselowski is on the pole for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Brad Keselowski, the driver of the #6 RFK Racing Ford, took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s All-Star Race. He scored the pole with a time of 87.363s and a speed of 77.264 mph during Friday’s (May 16) Cup Series qualifying session.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell will start alongside Keselowski on the front row on Sunday. Ross Chastain and the defending winner of the event, Joey Logano, will start from the second row.

NASCAR All-Star Open and Race starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series North Wilkesboro Speedway race lineup:

All-Star Race lineup:

#6 - Brad Keselowski #20 - Christopher Bell #1 - Ross Chastain #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #9 - Chase Elliott #12 - Ryan Blaney #8 - Kyle Busch #48 - Alex Bowman #17 - Chris Buescher #21 - Josh Berry #99 - Daniel Suarez #45 - Tyler Reddick #19 - Chase Briscoe #3 - Austin Dillon #2 - Austin Cindric #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #51 - Harrison Burton #5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin TBD - All-Star Open winner TBD - All-Star Open runner-up TBD - Fan Vote Winner

Ad

NASCAR All-Star Open lineup:

#88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #77 - Carson Hocevar #4 - Noah Gragson #71 - Michael McDowell #60 - Ryan Preece #38 - Zane Smith #7 - Justin Haley #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #54 - Ty Gibbs #10 - Ty Dillon #41 - Cole Custer #43 - Erik Jones #35 - Riley Herbst #23 - Bubba Wallace #15 - Cody Ware #16 - AJ Allmendinger #34 - Todd Gilliland #66 - Chad Finchum

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.