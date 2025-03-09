NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Phoenix Raceway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Phoenix Raceway for the Shriners Children’s 500. The season’s fourth race will be contested by 37 drivers for 200 laps at the one-mile-long, low-banked, tri-oval track.

Last year, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver Christopher Bell took the checkered flag at the Phoenix Raceway after beating Chris Buescher. The #20 Toyota driver will look to win back-to-back Shriners Children’s 500s and will start 11th on Sunday’s (March 9) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix is set to wave at 3:41 pm ET on Sunday.

The live action of the fourth race of the season can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

William Byron is on the pole for the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix

Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) driver William Byron took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500. He scored the pole with a time of 26.930 and a speed of 133.680 mph during Saturday's Cup Series qualifying session.

The defending Cup Series champion, the driver of the #22 Team Penske Joey Logano will start alongside Byron in the front row on Sunday (March 9).

NASCAR Shriners Children’s 500 starting lineup:

Here's the NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix Raceway Spring race lineup:

#24 - William Byron #22 - Joey Logano #77 - Carson Hocevar #21 - Josh Berry #43 - Erik Jones #9 - Chase Elliott #71 - Michael McDowell #7 - Justin Haley #45 - Tyler Reddick #11 - Denny Hamlin #20 - Christopher Bell #12 - Ryan Blaney #17 - Chris Buescher #2 - Austin Cindric #8 - Kyle Busch #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #5 - Kyle Larson #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #23 - Bubba Wallace #6 - Brad Keselowski #3 - Austin Dillon #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #41 - Cole Custer #1 - Ross Chastain #10 - Ty Dillon #38 - Zane Smith #34 - Todd Gilliland #60 - Ryan Preece #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #19 - Chase Briscoe #99 - Daniel Suárez #48 - Alex Bowman #4 - Noah Gragson #54 - Ty Gibbs #51 - Cody Ware #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #78 - Katherine Legge

