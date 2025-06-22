NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Pocono Raceway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 22, 2025 14:00 GMT
NASCAR: Pocono Organics CBD 325 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Pocono Raceway for The Great American Getaway 400. Thirty-seven drivers will contest the season’s 17th race over the 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

Last year, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag at Pocono Raceway after beating Denny Hamlin.

The #12 Ford driver will look to win back-to-back The Great American Getaway 400 and will start from the 20th position for Sunday’s (June 22) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono will wave at 2:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Great American Getaway 400's live action can be viewed on Prime Video, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono

Denny Hamlin, the driver of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing, took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400. He scored the pole with a time of 52.144 and a speed of 172.599 mph during Saturday’s (June 21) Cup Series qualifying session.

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher will start alongside Hamlin in the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Carson Hocevar and John Hunter Nemechek will start from the second row.

NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400 starting lineup

Here’s the Cup Series Pocono Raceway race lineup:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #17 - Chris Buescher
  3. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  4. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  5. #41 - Cole Custer
  6. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  8. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #20 - Christopher Bell
  10. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  11. #43 - Erik Jones
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #60 - Ryan Preece
  14. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  15. #38 - Zane Smith
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #4 - Noah Gragson
  18. #9 - Chase Elliott
  19. #2 - Austin Cindric
  20. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  21. #1 - Ross Chastain
  22. #7 - Justin Haley
  23. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  24. #5 - Kyle Larson
  25. #48 - Alex Bowman
  26. #8 - Kyle Busch
  27. #10 - Ty Dillon
  28. #71 - Michael McDowell
  29. #35 - Riley Herbst
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #24 - William Byron
  32. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  34. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  35. #21 - Josh Berry
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #44 - Brennan Poole
Edited by Yash Soni
bell-icon Manage notifications