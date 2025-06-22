NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Pocono Raceway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Pocono Raceway for The Great American Getaway 400. Thirty-seven drivers will contest the season’s 17th race over the 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

Last year, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag at Pocono Raceway after beating Denny Hamlin.

The #12 Ford driver will look to win back-to-back The Great American Getaway 400 and will start from the 20th position for Sunday’s (June 22) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono will wave at 2:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Great American Getaway 400's live action can be viewed on Prime Video, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono

Denny Hamlin, the driver of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing, took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400. He scored the pole with a time of 52.144 and a speed of 172.599 mph during Saturday’s (June 21) Cup Series qualifying session.

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher will start alongside Hamlin in the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Carson Hocevar and John Hunter Nemechek will start from the second row.

NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400 starting lineup

Here’s the Cup Series Pocono Raceway race lineup:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #17 - Chris Buescher #77 - Carson Hocevar #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #41 - Cole Custer #19 - Chase Briscoe #54 - Ty Gibbs #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #99 - Daniel Suarez #43 - Erik Jones #22 - Joey Logano #60 - Ryan Preece #6 - Brad Keselowski #38 - Zane Smith #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric #12 - Ryan Blaney #1 - Ross Chastain #7 - Justin Haley #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #5 - Kyle Larson #48 - Alex Bowman #8 - Kyle Busch #10 - Ty Dillon #71 - Michael McDowell #35 - Riley Herbst #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #16 - AJ Allmendinger #23 - Bubba Wallace #21 - Josh Berry #51 - Cody Ware #44 - Brennan Poole

