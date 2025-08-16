NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Richmond Raceway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Richmond Raceway for the Cook Out 400. A total of 38 drivers will contest the season’s 25th race over the 400 laps at the 0.75-mile-short track.Last year, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon took the checkered flag at Richmond Raceway after beating Denny Hamlin. The #3 Chevrolet driver will look to make it back-to-back Cook Out 400 wins and will start from the 11th position for Saturday’s (August 16) main event.What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond will wave at 7:35 p.m. ET on Saturday.The Cook Out 400’s live action can be viewed on USA Network and NBC Sports, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.Ryan Preece is on the pole for the Cook Out 400 at RichmondRyan Preece, the driver of the #60 Ford for RFK Racing, took the early upper hand by claiming the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Saturday’s Cook Out 400. He won the pole with a time of 22.244 and a speed of 121.381 mph during Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying session.Tyler Reddick will start alongside Preece on the front row on Saturday. Meanwhile, A. J. Allmendinger and Denny Hamlin will start from the second row.NASCAR Cook Out 400 starting lineupHere’s the Cup Series Richmond Raceway race lineup:#60 - Ryan Preece#45 - Tyler Reddick#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#11 - Denny Hamlin#9 - Chase Elliott#6 - Brad Keselowski#23 - Bubba Wallace#20 - Christopher Bell#48 - Alex Bowman#71 - Michael McDowell#3 - Austin Dillon#17 - Chris Buescher#2 - Austin Cindric#24 - William Byron#77 - Carson Hocevar#10 - Ty Dillon#21 - Josh Berry#43 - Erik Jones#19 - Chase Briscoe#12 - Ryan Blaney#99 - Daniel Suárez#4 - Noah Gragson#54 - Ty Gibbs#41 - Cole Custer#7 - Justin Haley#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#8 - Kyle Busch#38 - Zane Smith#5 - Kyle Larson#34 - Todd Gilliland#67 - Corey Heim (i)#1 - Ross Chastain#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#33 - Jesse Love (i)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#51 - Cody Ware#22 - Joey Logano