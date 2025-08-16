  • NASCAR
NASCAR at Richmond lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Cook Out 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 16, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond (Source: Imagn)

After the Go Bowling at The Glen, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, for the Cook Out 400. The 25th race of the season will go live on USA Network at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 16.

The Richmond race will be contested on a 0.75-mile short track. Thirty-eight drivers will compete over 400 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Richmond.

Who is on pole for Cook Out 400?

On Friday, August 15, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 22.244 and a speed of 121.381 mph. It marked the second pole of Preece’s career in the series.

Preece is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Richmond race, and 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick will join him in the front row. Reddick posted the second-best speed of 120.908 mph.

The pair will be followed by A. J. Allmendinger, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott in the top five.

Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, and Michael McDowell complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at Richmond on X.

The defending winner of the event, Austi Dillon, will start 11th, and the defending series champion, Joey Logano, will start from the rear of the field in the 38-car field on Saturday's Cook Out 400.

2025 Cook Out 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38 -car grid at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #60 - Ryan Preece
  2. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  3. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  4. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  8. #20 - Christopher Bell
  9. #48 - Alex Bowman
  10. #71 - Michael McDowell
  11. #3 - Austin Dillon
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #2 - Austin Cindric
  14. #24 - William Byron
  15. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  16. #10 - Ty Dillon
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #43 - Erik Jones
  19. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  20. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  21. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  22. #4 - Noah Gragson
  23. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #7 - Justin Haley
  26. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  27. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  28. #8 - Kyle Busch
  29. #38 - Zane Smith
  30. #5 - Kyle Larson
  31. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  32. #67 - Corey Heim (i)
  33. #1 - Ross Chastain
  34. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  35. #33 - Jesse Love (i)
  36. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  37. #51 - Cody Ware
  38. #22 - Joey Logano

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Richmond Raceway for Saturday’s Cook Out 400 on USA Network.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
