NASCAR at Richmond lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Cook Out 400

After the Go Bowling at The Glen, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, for the Cook Out 400. The 25th race of the season will go live on USA Network at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 16.The Richmond race will be contested on a 0.75-mile short track. Thirty-eight drivers will compete over 400 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Richmond.Who is on pole for Cook Out 400?On Friday, August 15, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 22.244 and a speed of 121.381 mph. It marked the second pole of Preece’s career in the series.Preece is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Richmond race, and 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick will join him in the front row. Reddick posted the second-best speed of 120.908 mph.The pair will be followed by A. J. Allmendinger, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott in the top five.Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, and Michael McDowell complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at Richmond on X.The defending winner of the event, Austi Dillon, will start 11th, and the defending series champion, Joey Logano, will start from the rear of the field in the 38-car field on Saturday's Cook Out 400.2025 Cook Out 400 starting line-upBelow is the complete starting lineup for the 38 -car grid at Richmond Raceway:#60 - Ryan Preece#45 - Tyler Reddick#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#11 - Denny Hamlin#9 - Chase Elliott#6 - Brad Keselowski#23 - Bubba Wallace#20 - Christopher Bell#48 - Alex Bowman#71 - Michael McDowell#3 - Austin Dillon#17 - Chris Buescher#2 - Austin Cindric#24 - William Byron#77 - Carson Hocevar#10 - Ty Dillon#21 - Josh Berry#43 - Erik Jones#19 - Chase Briscoe#12 - Ryan Blaney#99 - Daniel Suárez#4 - Noah Gragson#54 - Ty Gibbs#41 - Cole Custer#7 - Justin Haley#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#8 - Kyle Busch#38 - Zane Smith#5 - Kyle Larson#34 - Todd Gilliland#67 - Corey Heim (i)#1 - Ross Chastain#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#33 - Jesse Love (i)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#51 - Cody Ware#22 - Joey LoganoFans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Richmond Raceway for Saturday’s Cook Out 400 on USA Network.