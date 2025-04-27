  • home icon
NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Talladega Superspeedway Spring Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 27, 2025 12:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Talladega Superspeedway for the Jack Link’s 500. Thirty-nine drivers will contest the season’s 10th race for 188 laps at the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway.

Last year, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag at the Talladega Superspeedway after beating Brad Keselowski.

The #45 Toyota driver will look to win back-to-back Jack Link’s 500s and will start 26th for Sunday’s (April 27) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega is set to wave at 3:20 pm ET on Sunday.

The live action of the 10th race of the season can be viewed on FOX, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Zane Smith is on the pole for the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega

Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500. He scored the pole with a time of 52.565 and a speed of 182.174 mph during Saturday's (April 26) Cup Series qualifying session. This is the first career pole in the series for Smith.

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch will start alongside Smith in the front row on Sunday.

NASCAR Jack Link’s 500 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Talladega Superspeedway race lineup:

  1. #38 - Zane Smith
  2. #8 - Kyle Busch
  3. #22 - Joey Logano
  4. #60 - Ryan Preece
  5. #3 - Austin Dillon
  6. #17 - Chris Buescher
  7. #2 - Austin Cindric
  8. #21 - Josh Berry
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  11. #20 - Christopher Bell
  12. #41 - Cole Custer
  13. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  14. #71 - Michael McDowell
  15. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  16. #24 - William Byron
  17. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #10 - Ty Dillon
  22. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  25. #5 - Kyle Larson
  26. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  27. #4 - Noah Gragson
  28. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  29. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  30. #9 - Chase Elliott
  31. #62- Anthony Alfredo (i)
  32. #1 - Ross Chastain
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #43 - Erik Jones
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #7 - Justin Haley
  38. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  39. #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)
Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
