NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Talladega Superspeedway Spring Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Talladega Superspeedway for the Jack Link’s 500. Thirty-nine drivers will contest the season’s 10th race for 188 laps at the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway.

Ad

Last year, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag at the Talladega Superspeedway after beating Brad Keselowski.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The #45 Toyota driver will look to win back-to-back Jack Link’s 500s and will start 26th for Sunday’s (April 27) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega is set to wave at 3:20 pm ET on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The live action of the 10th race of the season can be viewed on FOX, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Zane Smith is on the pole for the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega

Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500. He scored the pole with a time of 52.565 and a speed of 182.174 mph during Saturday's (April 26) Cup Series qualifying session. This is the first career pole in the series for Smith.

Ad

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch will start alongside Smith in the front row on Sunday.

NASCAR Jack Link’s 500 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Talladega Superspeedway race lineup:

#38 - Zane Smith #8 - Kyle Busch #22 - Joey Logano #60 - Ryan Preece #3 - Austin Dillon #17 - Chris Buescher #2 - Austin Cindric #21 - Josh Berry #12 - Ryan Blaney #54 - Ty Gibbs #20 - Christopher Bell #41 - Cole Custer #11 - Denny Hamlin #71 - Michael McDowell #34 - Todd Gilliland #24 - William Byron #19 - Chase Briscoe #48 - Alex Bowman #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #23 - Bubba Wallace #10 - Ty Dillon #6 - Brad Keselowski #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez #5 - Kyle Larson #45 - Tyler Reddick #4 - Noah Gragson #77 - Carson Hocevar #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #9 - Chase Elliott #62- Anthony Alfredo (i) #1 - Ross Chastain #51 - Cody Ware #43 - Erik Jones #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #7 - Justin Haley #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.