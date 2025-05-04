  • home icon
NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Texas Motor Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified May 04, 2025 12:12 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Texas Motor Speedway for the Würth 400. Thirty-eight drivers will contest the season’s 11th race for 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott took the checkered flag at the Texas Motor Speedway after beating Brad Keselowski.

The #9 HMS Chevrolet driver will look to win back-to-back Würth 400s and will start 29th for Sunday’s (May 4) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Texas is set to wave at 3:43 pm ET on Sunday.

The live action of the 11th race of the season can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Carson Hoecvar is on the pole for the Würth 400 at Talladega

Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Würth 400. He scored the pole with a time of 28.175 and a speed of 191.659 mph during Saturday's (May 3) Cup Series qualifying session, his first career pole in the series.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will start alongside Smith in the front row on Sunday. Austin Cindric and Kyle Larson are in the second row.

NASCAR Würth 400 starting lineup:

Here's the NASCAR Cup Series Texas Motor Speedway race lineup:

  1. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #71 - Michael McDowell
  6. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  7. #21 - Josh Berry
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  10. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  11. #48 - Alex Bowman
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #38 - Zane Smith
  14. #43 - Erik Jones
  15. #7 - Justin Haley
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  18. #4 - Noah Gragson
  19. #3 - Austin Dillon
  20. #41 - Cole Custer
  21. #35 - Riley Herbst
  22. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  23. #10 - Ty Dillon
  24. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  25. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  26. #8 - Kyle Busch
  27. #22 - Joey Logano
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #9 - Chase Elliott
  30. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  31. #1 - Ross Chastain
  32. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  35. #62 - Jesse Love
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  38. #66 - Chad Finchum
Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
