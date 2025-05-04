NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Texas Motor Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Texas Motor Speedway for the Würth 400. Thirty-eight drivers will contest the season’s 11th race for 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott took the checkered flag at the Texas Motor Speedway after beating Brad Keselowski.

The #9 HMS Chevrolet driver will look to win back-to-back Würth 400s and will start 29th for Sunday’s (May 4) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Texas is set to wave at 3:43 pm ET on Sunday.

The live action of the 11th race of the season can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Carson Hoecvar is on the pole for the Würth 400 at Talladega

Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Würth 400. He scored the pole with a time of 28.175 and a speed of 191.659 mph during Saturday's (May 3) Cup Series qualifying session, his first career pole in the series.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will start alongside Smith in the front row on Sunday. Austin Cindric and Kyle Larson are in the second row.

NASCAR Würth 400 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Texas Motor Speedway race lineup:

#77 - Carson Hocevar #24 - William Byron #2 - Austin Cindric #5 - Kyle Larson #71 - Michael McDowell #54 - Ty Gibbs #21 - Josh Berry #11 - Denny Hamlin #23 - Bubba Wallace #16 - AJ Allmendinger #48 - Alex Bowman #17 - Chris Buescher #38 - Zane Smith #43 - Erik Jones #7 - Justin Haley #20 - Christopher Bell #45 - Tyler Reddick #4 - Noah Gragson #3 - Austin Dillon #41 - Cole Custer #35 - Riley Herbst #19 - Chase Briscoe #10 - Ty Dillon #12 - Ryan Blaney #99 - Daniel Suarez #8 - Kyle Busch #22 - Joey Logano #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #9 - Chase Elliott #6 - Brad Keselowski #1 - Ross Chastain #34 - Todd Gilliland #60 - Ryan Preece #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #62 - Jesse Love #51 - Cody Ware #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #66 - Chad Finchum

