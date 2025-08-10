NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Watkins Glen International Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at the Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at The Glen. A total of 40 drivers will contest the season’s 24th race over the 90 laps at the 2.45-mile-long road course.Last year, RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher took the checkered flag at Watkins Glen International after beating Shane van Gisbergen. The #17 Ford driver will look to make it back-to-back Go Bowling at The Glen wins and will start from the 12th position for Sunday’s (August 10) main event.What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen will wave at 2:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 10.The Go Bowling at The Glen's live action can be viewed on USA Network and NBC Sports, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.Ryan Blaney is on the pole for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins GlenRyan Blaney, the driver of the #12 Ford for Team Penske, took the early upper hand by claiming the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen. He won the pole with a time of 1:11.960 and a speed of 122.568 mph during Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying session.Shane van Gisbergen will start alongside Blaney on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain will start from the second row.NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen starting lineupHere’s the Cup Series Watkins Glen International race lineup:#12 - Ryan Blaney#88 - Shane van Gisbergen#19 - Chase Briscoe#1 - Ross Chastain#8 - Kyle Busch#71 - Michael McDowell#48 - Alex Bowman#77 - Carson Hocevar#20 - Christopher Bell#24 - William Byron#22 - Joey Logano#17 - Chris Buescher#2 - Austin Cindric#54 - Ty Gibbs#23 - Bubba Wallace#6 - Brad Keselowski#60 - Ryan Preece#16 - AJ Allmendinger#99 - Daniel Suarez#9 - Chase Elliott#45 - Tyler Reddick#11 - Denny Hamlin#7 - Justin Haley#21 - Josh Berry#87 - Connor Zilisch#3 - Austin Dillon#5 - Kyle Larson#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst#43 - Erik Jones#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#41 - Cole Custer#10 - Ty Dillon#38 - Zane Smith#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.#4 - Noah Gragson#51 - Cody Ware#78 - Katherine Legge#44 - JJ Yeley#66 - Josh BilickiFans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Watkins Glen International for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen live on USA Network.