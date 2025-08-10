NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Watkins Glen International Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 10, 2025 13:58 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at the Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at The Glen. A total of 40 drivers will contest the season’s 24th race over the 90 laps at the 2.45-mile-long road course.

Ad

Last year, RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher took the checkered flag at Watkins Glen International after beating Shane van Gisbergen. The #17 Ford driver will look to make it back-to-back Go Bowling at The Glen wins and will start from the 12th position for Sunday’s (August 10) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen will wave at 2:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 10.

Ad
Trending
Ad

The Go Bowling at The Glen's live action can be viewed on USA Network and NBC Sports, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Ryan Blaney is on the pole for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen

Ryan Blaney, the driver of the #12 Ford for Team Penske, took the early upper hand by claiming the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen. He won the pole with a time of 1:11.960 and a speed of 122.568 mph during Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying session.

Ad

Shane van Gisbergen will start alongside Blaney on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain will start from the second row.

NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen starting lineup

Here’s the Cup Series Watkins Glen International race lineup:

  1. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  2. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  3. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  4. #1 - Ross Chastain
  5. #8 - Kyle Busch
  6. #71 - Michael McDowell
  7. #48 - Alex Bowman
  8. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  9. #20 - Christopher Bell
  10. #24 - William Byron
  11. #22 - Joey Logano
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #2 - Austin Cindric
  14. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  15. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  16. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  17. #60 - Ryan Preece
  18. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  19. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  20. #9 - Chase Elliott
  21. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  22. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  23. #7 - Justin Haley
  24. #21 - Josh Berry
  25. #87 - Connor Zilisch
  26. #3 - Austin Dillon
  27. #5 - Kyle Larson
  28. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #35 - Riley Herbst
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  32. #41 - Cole Custer
  33. #10 - Ty Dillon
  34. #38 - Zane Smith
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  36. #4 - Noah Gragson
  37. #51 - Cody Ware
  38. #78 - Katherine Legge
  39. #44 - JJ Yeley
  40. #66 - Josh Bilicki

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Watkins Glen International for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen live on USA Network.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications