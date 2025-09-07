NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 World Wide Technology Raceway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 07, 2025 12:02 GMT
AUTO: SEP 06 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at World Wide Technology Raceway for the Enjoy Illinois 300. A total of 36 drivers will contest the season’s second playoff race over the 240 laps at the 1.25-mile-long track.

Ad

Last year, Austin Cindric took the checkered flag at World Wide Technology Raceway after beating Denny Hamlin. The #2 Team Penske driver will look to make it back-to-back Enjoy Illinois 300 wins and will start from the ninth position for Sunday’s (September 7) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway will wave at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Ad
Trending

The Enjoy Illinois 300’s live action can be viewed on NBC Sports, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway

Denny Hamlin, the driver of the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, took the early upper hand as he will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300. He won the pole with a time of 32.330 and a speed of 139.190 mph during Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying session.

Ad

Kyle Larson will start alongside him on the front row on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain will start from the second row.

NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 starting lineup

Here’s the Cup Series World Wide Technology Raceway race lineup:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  4. #1 - Ross Chastain
  5. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  6. #24 - William Byron
  7. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  8. #20 - Christopher Bell
  9. #2 - Austin Cindric
  10. #38 - Zane Smith
  11. #17 - Chris Buescher
  12. #21 - Josh Berry
  13. #22 - Joey Logano
  14. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #43 - Erik Jones
  17. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  18. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  19. #9 - Chase Elliott
  20. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  21. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  22. #8 - Kyle Busch
  23. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  24. #4 - Noah Gragson
  25. #48 - Alex Bowman
  26. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  27. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #71 - Michael McDowell
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  31. #7 - Justin Haley
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  35. #10 - Ty Dillon
  36. #51 - Cody Ware

Fans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at World Wide Technology Raceway for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 live on USA Network.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications