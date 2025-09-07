NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 World Wide Technology Raceway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at World Wide Technology Raceway for the Enjoy Illinois 300. A total of 36 drivers will contest the season’s second playoff race over the 240 laps at the 1.25-mile-long track.

Last year, Austin Cindric took the checkered flag at World Wide Technology Raceway after beating Denny Hamlin. The #2 Team Penske driver will look to make it back-to-back Enjoy Illinois 300 wins and will start from the ninth position for Sunday’s (September 7) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway will wave at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Enjoy Illinois 300’s live action can be viewed on NBC Sports, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway

Denny Hamlin, the driver of the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, took the early upper hand as he will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300. He won the pole with a time of 32.330 and a speed of 139.190 mph during Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying session.

Kyle Larson will start alongside him on the front row on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain will start from the second row.

NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 starting lineup

Here’s the Cup Series World Wide Technology Raceway race lineup:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #5 - Kyle Larson #19 - Chase Briscoe #1 - Ross Chastain #12 - Ryan Blaney #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #2 - Austin Cindric #38 - Zane Smith #17 - Chris Buescher #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #3 - Austin Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #9 - Chase Elliott #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #54 - Ty Gibbs #8 - Kyle Busch #6 - Brad Keselowski #4 - Noah Gragson #48 - Alex Bowman #99 - Daniel Suarez #77 - Carson Hocevar #71 - Michael McDowell #41 - Cole Custer #34 - Todd Gilliland #7 - Justin Haley #60 - Ryan Preece #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #10 - Ty Dillon #51 - Cody Ware

Fans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at World Wide Technology Raceway for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 live on USA Network.

