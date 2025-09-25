NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Kansas Speedway in 2025?

After the playoff race at New Hampshire, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400. The season’s fifth playoff race is expected to be an exciting one.

The Next Gen car will run for the eighth time at the Kansas Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (September 28) 267-lap race and a big cash prize at the 1.5-mile-long track.

The Hollywood Casino 400 winner will receive a substantial monetary reward. In 2025, the Kansas playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Hollywood Casino 400 winner at Kansas Speedway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of between $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.

Live action of the 2025 Kansas playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Hollywood Casino 400 2025?

All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Kansas City, Kansas.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the total prize pool on X that will be up for grabs this weekend in Kansas City, Kansas. He wrote:

“Purses for Kansas national series races this weekend including all payouts, all positions, contributions to year-end points fund, contingency awards, etc.; for Cup, all charter team payouts for competing and historical performance: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939”

Explore the 2025 Kansas playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday, September 27, at 1 p.m. ET and 2:10 p.m. ET, followed by the Hollywood Casino 400 main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at Kansas can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Kansas playoff race winners

Years – Driver

2001: Jeff Gordon 2002: Jeff Gordon 2003: Ryan Newman 2004: Joe Nemechek 2005: Mark Martin 2006: Tony Stewart 2007: Greg Biffle 2008: Jimmie Johnson 2009: Tony Stewart 2010: Greg Biffle 2011: Jimmie Johnson 2012*: Matt Kenseth 2013: Kevin Harvick 2014: Joey Logano 2015: Joey Logano 2016: Kevin Harvick 2017: Martin Truex Jr. 2018: Chase Elliott 2019: Denny Hamlin 2020: Joey Logano 2021: Kyle Larson 2022: Bubba Wallace 2023: Tyler Reddick 2024: Ross Chastain

