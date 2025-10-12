NASCAR insider picks 23XI Racing’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will next head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the seventh playoff race of the season, the South Point 400. Ahead of the event, NASCAR insider and renowned journalist Bob Pockrass gave his prediction, picking the winner, top-five finishers, and a long-shot winner for the 2025 South Point 400.

Pockrass picked 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick to reach the victory lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 12. Reddick has had decent records at Las Vegas’ 1.5-mile-long track, as he has one top-five and five top-10 finishes with an average finish of 16.4 in 11 starts. The #45 23XI Racing Toyota driver will start from the eighth position in the 38-driver field on Sunday.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top five predictions are William Byron, pole winner Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Larson. He also chose Chris Buescher as a long-shot prospect. Chastain will start from the 11th position.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for Cup today at Vegas: Tyler Reddick ... top-5: Reddick Byron Hamlin Bell Larson ... longshot: Buescher”

Tyler Reddick has had a decent season so far, recording six top-five and 12 top-10 finishes in 32 races in the 2025 season, and he will look to clinch his first win of the season. He has an average finish of 14.7 and currently sits in ninth place in the championship points table. However, he is no more in title contention after falling short in the Round of 12.

Meanwhile, William Byron and Denny Hamlin are also the top favorites to win the South Point 400 in the odds table.

Kevin Harvick picks JGR driver to win the 2025 NASCAR South Point 400 at Las Vegas

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion-turned-commentator, Kevin Harvick, picked Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell as a favorite to win the first race of the Round of 8 playoff at the 1.5-mile-long track.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s “Happy Hour Podcast,” when his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie asked him to give his prediction for this weekend’s Las Vegas playoff race, Harvick picked the #20 Toyota driver and said [51:32]:

“I'm going to take Bell. Those guys have the speed and even on the places where you think somebody else is going to win, they can keep themselves from having a catastrophic situation. They will have the speed”

Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Fans can witness the 267-lap Cup Series race on NBC Sports.

