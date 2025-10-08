Kevin Harvick picks JGR’s driver as favorite to win the 2025 NASCAR Cup playoff race at Las Vegas

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the seventh race of the playoffs, Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predictions for the 2025 South Point 400, which is set to take place this weekend. He picked the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to win Sunday’s (October 12) South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

On the latest episode of his ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ podcast, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, dropped their winner’s prediction for the first race of the Round of 8 at Las Vegas’s 1.5-mile-long track.

Kevin Harvick picked Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He backed the #20 JGR team because for their speed.

“I'm going to take Bell. Those guys have the speed and even on the places where you think somebody else is going to win, they can keep themselves from having a catastrophic situation. They will have the speed” Kevin Harvick said while picking the driver to win the Las Vegas playoff race [51:32].

Harvick’s co-host, Vincie, picked Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney to score his fourth win of the season.

“I'm going Ryan Blaney for the weekend” she said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked Bell’s teammate Chase Briscoe to win third race of the season. Smith said while naming his pick:

“I'm going with Chase Briscoe”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Kevin Harvick’s pick, Christopher Bell, has had a decent record at Las Vegas’s 1.5-mile-long track. He has scored three top-five and five top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 16.9 in 11 starts at this track.

After 32 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver has managed to score four wins, 12 top-five, and 19 top-10 finishes, and led 282 laps with an average finish of 11.6. He’s currently ranked fifth in the Cup Series championship points table with a four-point disadvantage in the elimination line.

It will be interesting to see how Harvick and his co-hosts' predicted winners fare at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Watch the 2025 South Point 400 on NBC Sports and USA Network at 5:30 p.m. ET. The radio coverage for the Las Vegas playoff race will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

