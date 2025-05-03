NASCAR insider picks Cup Series champion as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Texas

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Texas Motor Speedway for the season’s 12th race, the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

Pockrass picked 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to take the checkered flag at Texas on Saturday, May 3. Larson is a substitute for Connor Zilisch, who is ruled out of this weekend’s race due to a lower back injury.

Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are Sammy Smith, Jesse Love, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, and polesitter Austin Hill.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My Xfinity pick for today at Texas: Kyle Larson ... top-5: Larson SSmith Love Allgaier Hill ET 11:05-Prime-Cup p&q 1:30-CW-Prerace 2:05-CW-Xfin green 45-45-110, 5 sets, fuel 60-65”

Kyle Larson has a good track record in the series at Texas. He has scored a win, three top-five, and four top-10 finishes with an average finish of 13.0 in eight races. He is also the favorite in the odds table to win his second Xfinity race this season.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday at 2 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-lap Xfinity Series race on CW and PRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas?

Pockrass’ pick, Justin Allgaier, is the top favorite to win the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 again with +200 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are the defending winner of the event, Sam Mayer, and Austin Hill at +300 and +800 odds, respectively, on Saturday.

Justin Allgaier: +200 Sam Mayer: +300 Austin Hill: +800 Jesse Love: +800 Sheldon Creed: +900 Riley Herbst: +900 Brandon Jones: +900 Sammy Smith: +1000 Kyle Larson: +1300 Ryan Sieg: +1400 Carson Kvapil: +1500 Taylor Gray: +2500 Christian Eckes: +3000 Harrison Burton: +5000 Nick Sanchez: +6000 Corey Day: +10000 Daniel Dye: +10000 William Sawalich: +15000 Dean Thompson: +15000 Josh Williams: +15000 Anthony Alfredo: +25000 Parker Retzlaff: +25000 Matt DiBenedetto: +25000 Jeremy Clements: +25000 Kyle Sieg: +25000 Brennan Poole: +25000 Jeb Burton: +35000 Kris Wright: +50000 Josh Bilicki: +75000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Ryan Ellis: +100000 Mason Massey: +100000 C.J. McLaughlin: +100000 Garrett Smithley: +200000 Nick Leitz: +200000 Leland Honeyman: +200000 Joey Gase: +200000 Mason Maggio: +200000 Katherine Legge: +200000 Dawson Cram: +200000

