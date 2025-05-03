NASCAR insider picks Cup Series champion as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Texas

By Yash Soni
Modified May 03, 2025 14:05 GMT
NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Texas Motor Speedway for the season’s 12th race, the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

Pockrass picked 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to take the checkered flag at Texas on Saturday, May 3. Larson is a substitute for Connor Zilisch, who is ruled out of this weekend’s race due to a lower back injury.

Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are Sammy Smith, Jesse Love, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, and polesitter Austin Hill.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My Xfinity pick for today at Texas: Kyle Larson ... top-5: Larson SSmith Love Allgaier Hill ET 11:05-Prime-Cup p&q 1:30-CW-Prerace 2:05-CW-Xfin green 45-45-110, 5 sets, fuel 60-65”
Kyle Larson has a good track record in the series at Texas. He has scored a win, three top-five, and four top-10 finishes with an average finish of 13.0 in eight races. He is also the favorite in the odds table to win his second Xfinity race this season.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday at 2 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-lap Xfinity Series race on CW and PRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas?

Pockrass’ pick, Justin Allgaier, is the top favorite to win the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 again with +200 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are the defending winner of the event, Sam Mayer, and Austin Hill at +300 and +800 odds, respectively, on Saturday.

  1. Justin Allgaier: +200
  2. Sam Mayer: +300
  3. Austin Hill: +800
  4. Jesse Love: +800
  5. Sheldon Creed: +900
  6. Riley Herbst: +900
  7. Brandon Jones: +900
  8. Sammy Smith: +1000
  9. Kyle Larson: +1300
  10. Ryan Sieg: +1400
  11. Carson Kvapil: +1500
  12. Taylor Gray: +2500
  13. Christian Eckes: +3000
  14. Harrison Burton: +5000
  15. Nick Sanchez: +6000
  16. Corey Day: +10000
  17. Daniel Dye: +10000
  18. William Sawalich: +15000
  19. Dean Thompson: +15000
  20. Josh Williams: +15000
  21. Anthony Alfredo: +25000
  22. Parker Retzlaff: +25000
  23. Matt DiBenedetto: +25000
  24. Jeremy Clements: +25000
  25. Kyle Sieg: +25000
  26. Brennan Poole: +25000
  27. Jeb Burton: +35000
  28. Kris Wright: +50000
  29. Josh Bilicki: +75000
  30. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  31. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  32. Mason Massey: +100000
  33. C.J. McLaughlin: +100000
  34. Garrett Smithley: +200000
  35. Nick Leitz: +200000
  36. Leland Honeyman: +200000
  37. Joey Gase: +200000
  38. Mason Maggio: +200000
  39. Katherine Legge: +200000
  40. Dawson Cram: +200000
