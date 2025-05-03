NASCAR insider picks Cup Series champion as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Texas

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Texas Motor Speedway for the season’s 12th race, the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.
Pockrass picked 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to take the checkered flag at Texas on Saturday, May 3. Larson is a substitute for Connor Zilisch, who is ruled out of this weekend’s race due to a lower back injury.
Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are Sammy Smith, Jesse Love, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, and polesitter Austin Hill.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“My Xfinity pick for today at Texas: Kyle Larson ... top-5: Larson SSmith Love Allgaier Hill ET 11:05-Prime-Cup p&q 1:30-CW-Prerace 2:05-CW-Xfin green 45-45-110, 5 sets, fuel 60-65”
Kyle Larson has a good track record in the series at Texas. He has scored a win, three top-five, and four top-10 finishes with an average finish of 13.0 in eight races. He is also the favorite in the odds table to win his second Xfinity race this season.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday at 2 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-lap Xfinity Series race on CW and PRN.
Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas?
Pockrass’ pick, Justin Allgaier, is the top favorite to win the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 again with +200 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are the defending winner of the event, Sam Mayer, and Austin Hill at +300 and +800 odds, respectively, on Saturday.
- Justin Allgaier: +200
- Sam Mayer: +300
- Austin Hill: +800
- Jesse Love: +800
- Sheldon Creed: +900
- Riley Herbst: +900
- Brandon Jones: +900
- Sammy Smith: +1000
- Kyle Larson: +1300
- Ryan Sieg: +1400
- Carson Kvapil: +1500
- Taylor Gray: +2500
- Christian Eckes: +3000
- Harrison Burton: +5000
- Nick Sanchez: +6000
- Corey Day: +10000
- Daniel Dye: +10000
- William Sawalich: +15000
- Dean Thompson: +15000
- Josh Williams: +15000
- Anthony Alfredo: +25000
- Parker Retzlaff: +25000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +25000
- Jeremy Clements: +25000
- Kyle Sieg: +25000
- Brennan Poole: +25000
- Jeb Burton: +35000
- Kris Wright: +50000
- Josh Bilicki: +75000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Mason Massey: +100000
- C.J. McLaughlin: +100000
- Garrett Smithley: +200000
- Nick Leitz: +200000
- Leland Honeyman: +200000
- Joey Gase: +200000
- Mason Maggio: +200000
- Katherine Legge: +200000
- Dawson Cram: +200000
